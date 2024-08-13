Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz, Shaboozey, Quavo, headline ESPN’s college football campaigns

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN has unveiled a series of marketing campaigns ahead of the 2024-25 college football season, aligning with the expanded College Football Playoff and recent conference realignments.

These campaigns, spanning the SEC Network, ACC Network and “SEC on ABC,” feature collaborations with prominent musicians Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Quavo and Lenny Kravitz. Each artist brings a unique sound to the promotion of college football, reinforcing ESPN’s strategy to energize fans and build anticipation for what promises to be an electrifying season.

ESPN notes the campaigns are designed to resonate with diverse audiences while celebrating the traditions and rivalries that define college football.

“SEC on ABC” features Quavo and Lenny Kravitz

As SEC football expands its presence on ABC, ESPN has launched the “How It’s Done” marketing campaign, featuring a collaboration between hip-hop artist Quavo and rock legend Lenny Kravitz. The campaign includes a powerful rendition of Kravitz’s hit “Fly Away,” reimagined with Quavo’s distinctive style.

This collaboration highlights the SEC’s excellence across all sports, not just football, as the conference becomes a key fixture on ABC’s broadcast lineup. By blending genres and featuring artists with broad appeal, ESPN aims to reach a diverse audience, enhancing the SEC’s brand as it transitions to its new broadcast home.

SEC Network collaborates with Luke Combs

As the 2024-25 college football season approaches, ESPN’s SEC Network has enlisted country music star Luke Combs to create the network’s football anthem. Combs, a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, lends his voice to a cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” from the tribute album *Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty*.

This collaboration aims to capture the spirit and energy of SEC football, a conference known for its passionate fanbase and intense rivalries. The selection of a classic rock cover performed by a country music icon underscores the network’s effort to blend traditional themes with contemporary flair, appealing to a broad audience of college football enthusiasts.

ACC Network partners with Shaboozey

In a bid to resonate with the diverse and dynamic culture of ACC football, ESPN’s ACC Network has teamed up with Shaboozey, a multi-platinum recording artist hailing from Woodbridge, Virginia. His track “Last of My Kind” from the album *Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going* serves as the network’s brand anthem for the upcoming football season.

The song emphasizes the unique traditions and rivalries that define ACC football, while also reflecting the personal journey and distinctive voice of Shaboozey, a native of the ACC’s geographic footprint. The network began teasing the anthem at the ACC Kickoff event in July, with the full track expected to set the tone for the season.

ESPN’s College Football Anthem by Jelly Roll

In addition to the network-specific campaigns, ESPN has also announced the selection of Jelly Roll’s “Get By” as the official anthem for its 2024-25 college football coverage.

Jelly Roll, a Grammy-nominated artist from Nashville, brings a southern rock influence to the annual campaign, which has previously featured artists like Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. “Get By” will be featured prominently throughout the season, starting with the kickoff game between ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24.