Smart TV usage surges, streaming takes the lead, Hub finds

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The shift from traditional TV viewing to app-based streaming continues to grow as smart TVs become the primary mode of content consumption for many viewers.

According to a new study by Hub Entertainment Research, smart TV operating systems now drive more than half of viewing sessions, signaling a significant change in how audiences engage with television.

The “Evolution of the TV Set 2024” report reveals that 60% of respondents identify a streaming platform as their “most-used” TV setup, a notable increase from 2020 when this figure was at 40%. Concurrently, the share of primary TVs connected to traditional cable services has decreased, now at 38% compared to 52% in 2020.

When turning on their TVs, 38% of viewers are greeted by the apps installed on their smart TV’s home screen, while 27% see the home screen of an external media player like Roku or Apple TV. Only 19% are met with a show in progress from a cable provider, indicating that discovery is increasingly driven by app interfaces rather than traditional channels.

The study further highlights that while half of the respondents typically open a specific app like Netflix to begin watching, the other half rely on features integrated into their smart TVs. Specifically, 26% choose content recommended on the home screen, and 24% use the universal search function to browse across all available services.

This trend of smart TV dominance extends to the installation and use of apps. More than half of the respondents (51%) reported installing a new app recommended by their smart TV’s operating system during setup, and nearly 47% stated that they rarely or never add more apps after the initial setup. The preference for maintaining the same operating system across new TV purchases is also strong, with 79% indicating they would stick with the same OS when buying a new television.

Advertisement

Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub, commented on these findings: “You can’t underestimate the power of what people see first when they turn on the TV. Smart TVs are clearly becoming home technology hubs, giving programmers and advertisers more opportunity to partner with TV manufacturers in compelling ways that will only deepen engagement with viewers.”

The findings are based on a survey of 2,517 U.S. consumers, aged 16 to 74, conducted in May 2024.

The report, part of Hub’s ongoing Entertainment + Technology Tracker series, underscores the growing influence of smart TV operating systems on how consumers discover and watch content. A free excerpt of the findings is available on Hub’s website.