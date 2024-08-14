Scripps names KC station manager

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Jeff Mulligan has been hired as station manager E.W. Scripps‘ NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mulligan is set to take over as at KSHB Sept. 9, 2024. He will also be responsible for the indy station KMCI.

He is replacing Matt Waggoner, who is leaving the station and company.

Mulligan was previously worked in a various newsroom leadership positions at WISH in Indianapolis, Indiana, WMBD in Peoria, Illinois and KGO in San Fransisco, California. He previously worked at KC rival WDAF and was also executive producer at KSHB for two years starting in 2017.