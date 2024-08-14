Forecaster has panic attack on live TV and his co-presenter turns it into a teachable moment

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

An Australian forecaster had a panic attack on live TV — but the situation was handled swiftly and respectfully by the entire broadcasting team.

Nate Byrne was appearing on ABC’s “News Breakfast” show Aug. 13, 2024, when he realized something wasn’t quite right.

Instead of trying to cover up the incident, Byrne told viewers directly and plainly that he was experiencing a panic attack.

“Maybe I can hand (it) back to you,” he said to anchor Lisa Millar.

“You certainly can, Nate,” Millar replied as the control room smoothly switched cameras back to her.

Millar continued to handle the transition like a pro — and used it as a teachable moment, reminding viewers that Byrne had written an article for the network’s website back in 2022 about living with panic attacks.

She gracefully ad-libbed a short segment about mental health and praised Byrne’s courage for sharing his experience publicly.

All told, this was a shining example of how on-air and off-air teams can work together to not only deliver great storytelling but support each other when something doesn’t go quite right.

In fact, ABC actually ended up telling an important story by showing that everyone, even “picture-perfect” TV personalities, need to prioritize their mental health unashamedly — even though it wasn’t part of the rundown.

Byrne returned to air later in the broadcast, apologizing for the incident.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online or via WhatsApp. You can also text HOME to 741741.