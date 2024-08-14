Promo roundup: Twisters, investigators, ‘export more,’ close call F-bomb, wild WX, what comes first

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Here’s a look at some news promos created by stations across the country.

WHIO ‘Twisters’

This promo combines nods to the movie “Twisters” with WHIO’s Dayton, Ohio, weather team.

KXAN ‘Investigators’

This promo, from KXAN in Austin, Texas, combines a series of scenes, with an on-screen element such as a mic flag, TV screen or video wall serving as a transitional “portal” between each one.

WKBT ‘Expect more’

This elegant image campaign showcases the team at WKBT in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It centers around the concept of “export more” and focuses on the qualities that the station uses to carry out that mission.

WTVF ‘F**k sign’

This unique spot, from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee, teases a story about a quasi-political sign a local woman put up that uses an explicative. Meteorologist Bree Smith is shown standing in front of a giant video screen with her head strategically covering the “uc” in the word, something Rhori Johnston helpfully points out. She’s then left to seemingly stand there covering it — lest the station be hit with an FCC fine — until 10 p.m.

WISN ‘Wild Wisconsin weather’

This WISN Weather Watch weather promo tackles a common weather woe: The constantly changing conditions in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin market.

KABC ‘What matters to you comes first’

Using a series of white and yellow flat graphics, the promo for KABC’s ABC 7 Eyewitness News’ morning Los Angeles newscasts emphasizes how the station helps viewers get news and information “first.”

