Nexstar names Scott Weaver SVP of government relations

Nexstar Media Group has announced the appointment of Washington, D.C., and media and telecommunications industry advocate Scott Weaver as the company’s senior vice president of government relations.

He will report directly to Nexstar’s chairman and chief executive officer, Perry Sook, and will begin his new duties on Sept. 5, 2024.

In this newly created role, Weaver will work with Sook to set the company’s legislative and regulatory priorities, represent Nexstar’s interests to the executive branch of the federal government, Congress and a variety of regulatory bodies, and establish Nexstar’s first-ever Office of Government Affairs in Washington, D.C.

“Nexstar’s business has grown substantially over the last several years as we became the largest local broadcaster in the United States, launched our national cable news network, NewsNation, acquired majority ownership of The CW Network, and deepened our relationships with our network and distribution partners,” said Sook in a statement. “We have a unique business model with legislative and regulatory goals that are unlike other media companies. Scott’s experience, leadership, and reputation for getting things done, along with the respect he has earned across the political landscape, make him the ideal person to represent Nexstar in the nation’s capital.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Weaver was the founding partner of HSA Strategies, an advocacy and consulting firm specializing in the representation of clients in the telecommunications, health care, and defense industries in matters before the Congress and the executive branch of the federal government.

Founded in 2022, Weaver and his HSA colleagues have provided counsel to corporate and trade association executives regarding the political climate, issues development, advocacy, crisis communications, government oversight and regulation, as well as legislative threats and opportunities.

From 2009 to 2022, Weaver was chairman of the public policy practice at the law firm of Wiley Rein LLP, managing all related staff and budget, political giving, client growth and new business generation in this area.

During his tenure, Weaver led Wiley Rein’s engagement with clients on issues related to telecommunications, health care, transportation, trade, and defense, and played an integral role in several high-profile, successful mergers and acquisitions in the telecommunications and transportation industries.

Weaver has also been engaged in a number of political campaigns at the presidential, gubernatorial and congressional levels.

Earlier in his career, Weaver served as vice president of government and political affairs for the Airports Council International/North America and as chief of staff in the Office of U.S. Representative Katherine Harris (R-FL).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to establish and lead Nexstar’s Government Affairs office to give the nation’s largest broadcaster a direct voice with decision makers,” said Weaver. “Nexstar is a unique company that serves the public interest through unvarnished news coverage, positive impacts on the communities it serves, and a growing sports portfolio. I am excited for what the future holds.”