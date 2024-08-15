CNN announces extensive DNC 2024 coverage
CNN will provide comprehensive coverage across platforms of the 2024 Democratic National Convention with expansive digital offerings and on-air programming live throughout the week from Chicago, Illinois, inside the United Center, the site of the 2024 DNC.
On-air coverage begins on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper hosting “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. eastern from inside Chicago’s United Center, followed by special editions of “CNN Newsroom” with Jessica Dean, “Erin Burnett OutFront,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” and “Laura Coates Live.”
The CNN-Politico Grill, announced in February 2024, will be at the DNC in Chicago with high-level and exclusive events featuring a full dining and entertainment experience for invited guests. This partnership brings together two of the top global brands reporting on politics today under one roof at a prime location amidst the action in Chicago. CNN’s Harry Enten will be live inside the grill catching up with lawmakers, reporters, celebrities and politicos.
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 through Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024
- “CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt” begins at 5 a.m. live from inside Chicago’s United Center.
- “CNN NewsCentral” will start at 7 a.m. with Sara Sidner and John Berman in Chicago and Kate Bolduan in studio.
- “Inside Politics with Dana Bash” begins at noon from the site of the convention.
- “CNN NewsCentral” starts at 1 p.m. with Brianna Keilar on the ground in Illinois and Boris Sanchez in studio.
- “The Lead: CNN Democratic National Convention” with Tapper from airs from 4 to 5 p.m. from inside the United Center, joined by CNN’s Burnett, Audie Cornish and Manu Raju.
- “The Situation Room: CNN Democratic National Convention” and “Erin Burnett OutFront: CNN Democratic National Convention” with Wolf Blitzer and Burnett in Chicago will air from 5 to 8 p.m. eastern. Chris Wallace, Hunt, David Chalian, Jamie Gangel, and CNN political commentators will join coverage.
- CNN Democratic National Convention special live coverage continues from 8 p.m. to midnight with Tapper and Anderson Cooper inside the United Center capturing each night’s events. Phillip and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper’s panel, and Bash and John King will join Tapper’s panel in the arena.
- Laura Coates will then continue CNN Democratic National Convention special live coverage from midnight to 2 a.m., joined by CNN’s Mark Preston and a panel of leading political voices, as well as Enten reporting live from the CNN-Politico Grill.
- “CNN Newsroom” with Jim Acosta from 10 a.m. to noon live in Chicago, joined by Phillip at 11 a.m. from the DNC.
CNN Democratic National Convention programming will include CNN’s Collins, Berman and Sidner reporting live from the convention floor as events unfold, speaking with delegates and key Democratic influencers.
Chief national correspondent and anchor King on the ground helping voters sort through all the political the data at CNN’s Magic Wall.
Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny will be reporting live from inside the United Center, providing important context to how the convention process works and detailing the high-profile speakers and key Democrats that will appear in front of the convention’s crowd.
Senior White House Correspondent M.J. Lee will be live from the convention site as well, bringing key insights from both the White House and the Harris campaign, along with CNN’s Eva McKend and Kevin Liptak.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly and Kristen Holmes will report the latest on the Trump campaign and reporter Daniel Dale will provide fact-checking throughout coverage. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Shimon Prokupecz, Whitney Wild and Ryan Young will be covering events and demonstrations happening around Chicago in the midst of the DNC.
Additionally, on Thursday, national correspondent Gary Tuchman will have a focus group from the key state of Pennsylvania to react to the events of the week.
Audiences can follow CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage at CNN.com/DNC, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, CNN International, CNN en Español and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.
CNN en Español will kick off coverage on Sunday, Aug. 18, with correspondents offering updates throughout network programming and on CNNEspanol.com. Starting Monday, senior political anchor Juan Carlos López will broadcast Directo USA live to audiences from Chicago all week. CNN en Español will offer special programming with full coverage of the convention on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 9 p.m. to midnight.
CNN Democratic National Convention special coverage will simulcast around the world on CNN International Sunday, Aug. 18 from 7 p.m. eastern to midnight and Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning.
