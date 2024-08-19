‘WNT’ EP promoted to news division president

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Almin Karamehmedovic, the executive producer of “ABC World News Tonight” has been tapped to lead the network’s news division.

He will succeed Kim Godwin, who stepped down from her post after a controversial time in the role.

Karamehmedovic will expand his responsibilities to include “Good Morning America,” “20/20,” “This Week,” streamer ABC News Live as well as the overall strategy for the news division.

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them,” said Debra OConnell, president of Disney news group and networks, in a statement. “He is a widely respected, seasoned journalist of the highest order who has worked his way up to senior executive producer of ‘World News Tonight with David Muir,’ earning the trust of colleagues and industry peers along the way. I have no doubt ABC News will reach new heights under his leadership.”

It was not immediately clear who would replace him at “WNT.”