MRMC unveils Studiobot LT and Cinebot range across two booths at IBC2024

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, is to showcase the new Studiobot LT for broadcast workflows, as well as the Cinebot range for cinematography for the first time at the show.

The company will unveil its range of groundbreaking technological innovations across two stands covering both Motion Control (Hall 12, C20) and Broadcast (Hall 11, C28). Both booths will showcase examples of seamless workflows between MRMC, Nikon, and Red, demonstrating the collaborative solutions they can offer together.

Broadcast Stand

On MRMC’s Broadcast Stand, which it shares with Nikon Europe and RED, the company will be highlighting the launch of the Studiobot LT. Designed for permanent or semi-permanent studio productions, this new robot is easy to get up and running, offering unrivaled flexibility and a wide envelope of motion that enables content creators to drastically increase output quality within a small footprint. The StudioBot LT supports up to 10kg, making it ideally suited for box cameras with a typical studio lens. It features native support for broadcast serial lenses, as well as being able to drive external lens motors. It also comes equipped with numerous safety features and a tally lamp for studio deployment. There is also a choice of base and mounting for floor, ceiling, or a track meaning the StudioBot LT can be deployed for a range of applications. The system is easily controlled via an industry-leading software interface, provides FreeD positional data, and offers an API for integration with studio automation systems making it suitable for integration into VR environments and advanced broadcast workflows.

The studio set design of the stand will showcase various robotic and virtual production workflows, including a dedicated section for Sports broadcast robotics. MRMC, RED, and Nikon will host regular daily presentations in the studio throughout the show to demonstrate live production workflows using a range of camera robotic systems, including StudioBot XL, TRH-1 Track Robotic Head and the RLS-1 Rail Lift System. The systems will be demonstrated alongside Disguise and ROE. Hands-on demos of Slidekamera will also be available, including the new Orion Slider as well as the Atlas Slider & PTZ mover kit.

Motion Control Stand

The stand will feature the new Cinebot Max at IBC for the first time. User-friendly and portable, the 1.75m arm of the Max makes it perfect for on-location filming like its little brother, the Cinebot Mini, but with the additional reach and payload you can expect from larger rigs. Building upon the revolutionary PushMoco® technology developed for the Cinebot Mini, the Max’s arm can be maneuvered into any position by hand. Camera movements can then be played back seamlessly, and with a 3.2m height and maximum 20kg payload it is adaptable to multiple use cases from tabletop work in the studio or live-action shooting with cinema cameras. IBC attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on and interact with the Cinebots, shooting objects on the stand. RED cameras, including the Komodo X and V-Raptor X, will be mounted on the Cinebots for demonstration.

MRMC experts will also be on hand to run visitors through the latest development, the Super Milo. The award-winning Milo set the industry standard for stability and precision with its smooth motion and pinpoint macro accuracy when it was released thirty years ago. Now, the Super Milo represents a significant leap forward, enhancing speed, acceleration, and reach. New brushless motors propel it up to 400% faster on track and double the speed of its predecessor, making it ideal for high-speed filming. With an extended reach of up to 6.1m, it offers improved stability, while electronic lifting actuators speed up track placement. Featuring full integration with Unreal Engine, the Super Milo can stream real-time positional and rotational data and synchronize with LED walls for virtual production. With faster setup time than ever, it is perfect for macro, tabletop, CGI work, and live-action shooting, meaning that the Super Milo meets all of today’s production demands across multiple disciplines.

Advertisement