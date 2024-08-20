Fubo chairman offers $4.3B for Paramount just as Skydance ‘go shop’ period draws to close

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Another offer for Paramount Global on the even of the end of its “go shop” period triggered by an agreement with Skydance Media nearly 45 days ago.

Edgar Bronfman, chairman of streamer Fubo, who also has interests in other businesses, music, theatre and film, has reportedly offered $4.3 billion. His is reportedly backed by Fortress Investment Group, but earlier reports that Roku may join in on the deal did not materialize.

Of that, $2.4 billion would go to Shari Redstone in exchange for her family’s stake in Paramount parent National Amusements via its majority holding of Class A shares.

Another $1.5 billion would be used to help pay down debt, with most of the remaining $400 million earmarked to pay a breakup fee to Skydance.