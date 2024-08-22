Gray launches over-the-air sports network in St. Louis, Matrix Midwest

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media has launched Matrix Midwest in the St. Louis market, aimed at covering sports and entertainment, and is available over the air and on cable.

The move follows launches by Gray at sister stations as broadcasters imagine a plan post-RSN. While no major league sports will currently air on the network, it’s easy to see how it could be added if Bally Sports Midwest is dissolved.

According to JD Sosnoff, vice president and general manager of Matrix Midwest and KMOV, the network aims to meet the regional demand for unique sports and entertainment content.

“There’s a hunger for more unique sports and entertainment content in the Midwest. We’re proud to provide another local platform to give our community what they want,” Sosnoff said. “This new network brings fans free sports programming through major collaborations such as our partnership with Mizzou.”

Starting Aug. 29, Matrix Midwest will debut “Mizzou Live,” a pre-and-post-game show focusing on the University of Missouri’s SEC sports, sponsored by Paytient.

“This innovative partnership with KMOV, Matrix Midwest and Gray Media will be fantastic for our fanbase all across our great state,” University of Missouri Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “Having the Mizzou brand on television in such a unique way each game week during Mizzou Live will grow our presence from St. Louis to Kansas City and everywhere in between.”

In addition to “Mizzou Live,” the network will feature “Tiger Talk” with Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Tuesday nights. Matrix Midwest will also air “Good Morning Football: Overtime” from the NFL Network on weekday mornings.

“Meaningful partnerships like those we’re building with the University of Missouri, sports franchises throughout the state and nationally show the dedication of Matrix Midwest and Gray Media to our community,” said Mike King, senior managing vice president and chief marketing officer for Gray Media.

The network’s programming will include collaborations with local and national sports franchises such as the St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City S.C., the Kansas City Chiefs, HBCU Go Sports, Raycom Sports, and the Harlem Globetrotters.

In addition to sports, Matrix Midwest will offer a variety of entertainment content, including shows like “Extra,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and MyNetworkTV prime programming, along with local productions such as “Great Day St. Louis” and “My St. Louis Live.”