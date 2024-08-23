Zixi to demonstrate cost savings for at-scale IP delivery at IBC

Zixi, the industry leader in enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and the provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), has announced its participation and comprehensive presence at IBC 2024. From Friday, September 13th to Monday, September 16th, Zixi will be exhibiting at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center in Hall 5, booth #A.85.

The company will showcase features and functionalities that allow broadcasters, OTT providers, sports leagues, regional sports networks and local affiliates to effortlessly reach global audiences by leveraging the Zixi Enabled Network, which includes over 1,400 media companies and 400 technology partners worldwide. In the current environment of organizational cost-cutting and the drive for global corporate profitability, this global network facilitates the exchange of live video, accelerating new content acquisition, enabling innovative business models, and creating opportunities to reduce costs and generate revenue.

Zixi will kick off IBC 2024 as the title sponsor of the distinguished Devoncroft Summit, with SVP John Wastcoat and CEO Gordon Brooks speaking at the event bringing together global industry leaders to discuss the business of media at the Tuschinski Theatre, Amsterdam on September 12th at 12pm. For more details and to register please visit Amsterdam Devoncroft Summit 2024.

On Sunday, September 15th at 10:30am, CEO Gordon Brooks will moderate a panel at the prestigious IBC Showcase Theatre with speakers including Grant Nodine from the NHL and Timothy Stevens from Verizon. The panel will discuss how Zixi and Verizon are working together to deliver NHL content over 5G networks, dramatically reducing costs for broadcasters, and simplifying complex cloud-based video workflows for any of a number of production requirements.

In the booth, Zixi will highlight its latest developments including:

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis of large-scale IP delivery applications, compared to other industry alternatives, taking into account the latest efficiency developments in compute and bandwidth requirements of the Zixi protocol and the SDVP.

Market Switching, allows content distributors to switch content based on ESAM/ESNI for regionalization of content or blackouts enabling traditional workflows in IP workflows

High-Performance Networking leverages DPDK to achieve significant throughput efficiency improvements while utilizing only a fraction of the processing power.

DPDK-based security to protect against ransomware loopholes and OS as a soft target by bypassing the kernel or operating system layer, enabling secure segmentation of DMZ and private network management

Dynamic Latency for the optimization of live IP video based on real-time network conditions for ultra-low latency transport and enhanced user experience.

Error Concealment replaces video frames containing errors with skip frames while keeping audio in sync. This helps overcome situations where unrecoverable packet loss on input streams corrupts video frames

Timeline Normalization repairs timelines in the transport stream introduced by upstream encoding and processing that may not have clean timelines. This feature helps sensitive to timeline issue IRDs dramatically improving stream ingest

Smooth Live Midroll Insertion makes it possible to insert an advertisement or a fixed-length slate or blackout directly into the live stream output

Dynamic HTML Overlays will be showcased, demonstrating how it enables the transition to the cloud seamlessly without the need for additional on-premises hardware for these processes.

An exciting and diverse set of Zixi Enabled Network ecosystem partners will be demonstrating their Zixi integrated offerings in the Partner Village:

Blackbird will showcase its cloud-native video editing and publishing platform for remote production workflows that allows content producers to perform live edits and publish immediately native over Zixi Enabled Network.

Encompass will be exhibiting Altitude Media Cloud that provides a cloud-native high-performance, flexible and scalable platform for channel aggregation, encoding, packaging content and playout for streaming and OTT platforms.

Red5 will be demonstrating how users can utilize WebRTC and its real-time streaming platform to deliver content to millions in milliseconds leveraging the reach of global Zixi Enabled Network.

Streann Media will exhibit the Zixi-enabled OTT platform that empowers content providers with innovative creation distribution, engagement, and monetization tools for the ultimate end-user experience.

Wowza will exhibit its real-time streaming platform supporting cloud, private cloud and hybrid streaming allowing broadcasters to reach and grow their audience with cost-effective streaming workflows.

“Zixi will be demonstrating our latest efficiency developments that deliver our customers ultra-scalability while providing the lowest TCO in the market,” said Gordon Brooks, CEO, Zixi. “We are inviting our customers to ‘do the math’ with us to really understand the dramatic cost savings that allows them to do more for less.”

