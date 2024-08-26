Mediaproxy to show new LogServer capabilities at IBC 2024

Mediaproxy, a standard for software-based IP compliance solutions, is bringing the latest updates for its LogServer compliance monitoring system to IBC 2024 (Stand 5.D72), along with a redesigned clip processing and publishing engine and new additions to the Monwall multiviewer.

LogServer now incorporates support for both AI-Media Technologies’ recently launched Lexi Recorded self-service captioning and transcription platform and the DataMiner open monitoring and orchestration software from Skyline Communications. Both companies are close Mediaproxy partners and will also be exhibiting at IBC, demonstrating integration with LogServer on stands 5.C33 (AI-Media) and 1.A57 (Skyline Communications).

For the US market, LogServer offers ATSC 3.0 capability for NextGen IP channels. Mediaproxy has developed a new, software-based technique for monitoring both on-air and off-air ATSC 3.0 streams, which is necessary to analyze the multiple segments and services being carried.

Additionally, LogServer also conforms to the main standards currently in use for broadcast TV and streaming, including SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), for the transport of media over IP networks, and SCTE (Society of Telecommunications Engineers) guidance on dynamic ad insertion. As well as highlighting these features, Mediaproxy will demonstrate cloud operation and the ability to work with clustering decentralized systems on IP networks.

Alongside this there will be a showing of a new clip processor and publisher, which was redesigned from the ground up and builds on the success of the LogJam engine to provide scalable options for processing workflows. There will also be exciting additions to the Monwall multiviewer, including the latest generation of software-based interactive multiviewing systems.

“The demands being put on monitoring and logging systems by broadcasters and streaming services today go beyond core compliance requirements,” comments Mediaproxy’s chief executive, Erik Otto. “Mediaproxy has always stayed well ahead of the developing trends in this fast-paced market and look forward to revealing a few more technologies we have been working on at this year’s show.”