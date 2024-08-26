Paramount exploring selling independent stations off

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Paramount Global could be looking to offload some of the non-CBS affiliate stations it owns, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company, which is currently in the process of being sold to Skydance Media, is reportedly working with bankers to explore a variety of options to cut costs.

It owns a total of 13 indies, with one Start TV affiliate, in addition to its CBS affiliates.

The independents were rebranded in September 2023.

Other sale options being explored include BET, which the company already tried to sell recently before backtracking.

The industry has seen very high prices for TV station sales lately, so Paramount could be looking at selling off these stations as a way to boost its cash reserves, though it’s too early to speculate how the deals might be structured or what prices might look like.