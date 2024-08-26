Birmingham station drops ‘Fox’ from branding, unveils new logo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media’s WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, is dropping the “Fox” from its branding while also introducing a new “6” icon.

The station’s newscasts were known as “WBRC Fox6 News” until mid-August 2024, when the station rebranded as “WBRC 6 News.”

WBRC also updated the “6” icon it uses in its branding from a horribly generic numeral to a double-stroke rendition of it.

The new “6” corresponds better with the “neon tube” look in the station’s primary wordmark.

No specific reason was given for the brand overhaul.

The station appears to have run into trouble updating the name shown to visitors on its Facebook page. A previous request was rejected by Facebook, according to an Aug. 22, 2024, post, which also served as a formal announcement of the name change.

The station noted that the social media giant had requested that it publicly share the brand update with users, though as of the morning of Aug. 26, 2024, the station’s name still features the “Fox” branding on Facebook.

Back in 2017, WFXT in Boston, Massachusetts, dropped “Fox” from its on-air branding in an attempt to distance itself from the conservative commentary channel owned by Fox Corp. At the time, the station said it had conducted research that backed up the decision to change its name.