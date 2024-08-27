Black Box to highlight its next generation of AV and KVM solutions at Integrate Australia 2024

At Integrate Australia 2024 in Booth D38, Black Box will feature IP-based KVM and AV solutions that transform control room operations with exceptionally intuitive user experiences and incomparable system connectivity without compromise. The company will demonstrate cutting-edge additions to the award-winning Emerald Deskvue, a completely new concept in IP KVM, including the ISE 2024 Best of Show Award-winning Emerald AV Wall, which integrates KVM with AV for unparalleled collaboration possibilities.

In addition to providing proven reliability, ensuring low-bandwidth requirements, and enabling exceptional user experiences with anytime, anywhere access, high-performance IP KVM solutions from Black Box lower users’ cost of ownership, support greater workflow optimization and contribute to nimbler IP-based operations.

Emerald Deskvue

Black Box will highlight the award-winning Emerald Deskvue KVM-over-IP receiver, a small-form-factor device that offers users a completely new concept in creating individually personalized workspaces. Emerald Deskvue allows a user to access up to 16 different physical or virtual systems simultaneously, replacing multiple receivers and thus reducing system complexity and costs. All systems are displayed as individual windows on up to four 4K or curved 5K monitors. Users can arrange these windows in any way, as they would on a video wall, but at their desk space. Switching between systems happens automatically in the background as users perform their tasks, removing any need for manual switching commands — or even awareness of system changes.

Emerald AV Wall: Taking Emerald Deskvue to new heights

In the new Black Box Emerald AV Wall, KVM unites with AV. Designed to meet user requirements for more effective collaboration, this new solution enables seamless interoperability with Emerald KVM-over-IP systems while also supporting non-KVM environments. Emerald AV Wall complements Emerald Deskvue, making it easy to display a single source from an Emerald system on a video wall for viewing by a larger group. The solution directly supports a 2 x 2 video wall while allowing for expanding the number of supported monitors through additional units.

Emerald 4K KVM matrix switching over IP

The scalable, secure Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform offers advanced security, low bandwidth consumption, and efficient access to physical and virtual machines. System management is straightforward with the Boxilla KVM Manager’s intuitive dashboard. With its intuitive and visually appealing dashboard, Boxilla offers a simple, complete solution for monitoring system performance, configuring proactive security alerts, checking on real-time device status, and identifying active devices, connections and users as well as their current bandwidth usage. To offer a precise view of network bandwidth, Boxilla also provides at-a-glance access to dropped frames, round-trip time and other critical system and device data. With these capabilities and the system’s ease of use, administrators can proactively identify and resolve issues before they compromise performance and the user experience.

ControlBridge touch panel

Ideal for demanding control room environments, the Black Box ControlBridge touch panel offers comprehensive connectivity and effortless control over every aspect of a space. In addition to increasing operator comfort and reducing errors, the programmable touch panel combines AV, KVM, room automation, and IoT systems into one control panel to simplify workflows.