ESPN reorganizes content division

ESPN has overhauled its content division, primarily driven by the network’s goal of creating a cross-platform content strategy targeted at taking on direct-to-consumer offerings.

ESPN named Mike McQuade to executive vice president of sports production.

The changes did include some layoffs, but the total number of layoffs was not immediately clear and new positions are expected to be opened later.

Other changes include David Roberts moving to oversee the sports, news and entertainment team with responsibility for studio shows that aren’t tied to a specific sport, including “Pardon the Interruption” and “SportsCenter.”

A new digital, social and streaming content has been created, with Kaitee Daley being placed at the helm.

The network’s statistics and information group is being split by function. Research will be headed up by Maria Soares, and statistics and analysis will led by Nicole Pelaez-Dandrea. The network has also tapped Freddy Rolón as head of international production, editorial and business operations, including ESPN Deportes.

“We remain committed to employee development, and the restructure will result in new positions or promotions for people who are expanding their responsibilities or taking on new challenges,” said ESPN president of content Burke Magnus in a staff memo.

