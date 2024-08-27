GB Labs at IBC 2024: Intelligent, centralized media storage for anyone, anywhere

At IBC 2024, GB Labs will officially launch NebulaNAS, unprecedented NAS-like cloud storage that unifies all media production data in a central hub, enabling seamless collaboration from any corner of the globe. Along with NebulaNAS, GB Labs will highlight select products from the company’s broad portfolio of trusted intelligent media storage solutions.

NebulaNAS: Production Cloud Storage

IBC 2024 attendees can visit GB Labs, Stand 7.A09a in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion to learn all about NebulaNAS, a game-changing new cloud storage solution developed from the ground up for media and production professionals. It provides users with cloud flexibility, on-prem-like performance, global access and collaboration, and enterprise security.

NebulaNAS is a game-changing cloud storage solution from GB Labs. It has been developed from the ground up for media and production professionals. Regardless of location, users will appreciate its NAS-like ease of use. Editors and artists can see files immediately, access data quickly, and collaborate globally as if they were in the same location. Producers will appreciate the detailed analytics and audit reporting maintained by the system. Organizations can even add local storage to provide media acceleration and cache-level support for clusters of users. IT managers will approve of its security and resiliency, including 256-bit AES file encryption, user access controls, file locking, and distributed use of cloud servers, which spreads data across thousands of servers. Due to these features, NebulaNAS provides 11 nines of reliability.

NebulaNAS provides organizations and users with four critical benefits:

Media Centricity: Designed by media professionals for the most demanding workflows, NebulaNAS supports all creative and management tools used today … at any frame rate, file size, format, or bit rate.

Cloud Flexibility: NebulaNAS operates across a distributed cloud architecture, which not only provides added security and operational uptime but also improves performance by better managing data across thousands of distributed servers. Users will benefit from the solution’s scalability, the flexibility to add local and NVMe caching storage, and the ability to mount drives seamlessly, mirroring existing work styles.

Local Performance: To end users, NebulaNAS operates as if it is on-prem storage but with several advantages, including the ability to interact with the storage from anywhere in the world, collaboration in near-real time with other users regardless of their location, and minimal learning curve. Applications like online editing fly because users access only the bits of files they actually need instead of an entire file all at once.

Enterprise Security: In addition to the file management system’s distributed nature and 256-bit AES encryption, NebulaNAS maintains file access and credential control regardless of the user’s location. The audit management system maintains historical data showing who interacted with which files, when, and from what location.

With NebulaNAS:

Investing in extra switches and bandwidth to deliver top performance is often unnecessary.

There is no need to copy files onto hard drives.

There is no need to download and upload an entire file just to work on a fraction of it.

There is no need to unnecessarily duplicate content and archive more than necessary because it’s unclear which files to keep.

NebulaNAS is transformational for any media company or multisite organization that stores and collaborates on media creation and production management across locations.

Space NVMe Servers

GB Labs’ mission is to combine the power of the cloud and on-prem storage with enhancements that drive performance, flexibility, security, and scalability to support the continued requirements of media and entertainment.

The company’s new Space NVMe servers, released earlier this year, are the fastest NAS products in the GB Labs range. They can also be used as an accelerator for cloud-based NebulaNAS, providing customers with dramatic cost savings and significant performance improvements.

Advertisement

These pure NVMe versions run at unparalleled speed for ultrahigh-resolution workflows. Based on performance alone, NVMe is almost as fast as RAM, and when used in tandem with NebulaNAS and connected via Server Message Block (SMB), Space NVMe makes it possible to see NebulaNAS as a “local folder.” Files can then be easily pulled from NebulaNAS and automatically cached on a Space server. Once data is stored locally on Space, media companies will benefit from reduced egress from the cloud.