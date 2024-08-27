Hi Human Interface cuts complexity in large-scale productions

Hi Human Interface, a control solution for rich broadcast and live event infrastructures, developed by leading systems integrator Broadcast Solutions, will showcase the benefits of its cross-platform capabilities at IBC 2024 (13-16 September, RAI Amsterdam, stand 10.C43). Hi is developed by leading systems integrator Broadcast Solutions.

In broadcast production or live events today, the media environment is inevitably complex, with processing from multiple vendors, large numbers of sources and destinations, multiple formats and resolutions, and high quality expectations. To deliver a perfect outcome every time demands complete and confident control, which is where Hi Human Interface excels.

It pulls all the strands together — video, audio, data, baseband, SMPTE ST2110, Dante audio, NDI and more — and puts everything under a simple, common control. Far more than just routing, Hi can control all the functionality of the connected systems: cueing, switching and adjusting. It is ideal for fixed or mobile installations, in one location or across several studios, outside broadcast trucks, theaters and links.

User interfaces can be as simple as a 1U panel with buttons and rotary encoders for paging and parameter control, or workflow-specific control views can be created for iPads. In large-scale productions, Hi instances on interconnected hubs act as a single system. Power Widgets add specific functionality, like control for PTZ cameras or servers, to build complex workflows with multiple interactions triggered by a single click.

To ensure security across multi-vendor IP environments, Hi now supports Microsoft Entra ID, previously known as Azure Active Directory. This enables the management of user identities, access authorisation and permissions control.

“We all know the direction of travel in broadcast production and live events — our creative spirit pulls in more media, adds more processes, and delivers it to more screens and outputs,” said Petrus Palola, global sales director of Hi Human Interface. “We accept and encourage that, and with our powerful platform we give users the confidence to create to the max.

“With Hi, you can visualize the complete production environment, wherever and whatever the underlying technology,” he added. “Then when the pressure is on, operation is simple, secure and certain. By freeing the user to concentrate on the production, Hi is transformative.”

With its origins in a systems integration leader, Hi is completely vendor agnostic. It incorporates automatic NMOS, NDI, Dante, VideoIPath and GV AMPP device discovery, so equipment just needs to be connected to the network for Hi to identify it and add it to the workflow map. Set-ups are stored in hi, for instant recall when the same production is next covered.

Find out more about Hi Human Interface on the Broadcast Solutions stand at IBC 2024, 10.C43, or at www.hi-app.io