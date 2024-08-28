Broadcast Solutions brings practical, innovative and sustainable systems integrations to IBC

Broadcast Solutions, one of Europe’s largest media systems integration groups, will show its capabilities in both fixed installations and mobile units at IBC 2024 (13 – 16 September, RAI Amsterdam). As well as its presentations on stand 10.C43, the company will feature one of its recently completed outside broadcast trucks and a mobile radio studio at O.A23.

On show outside is a PaaM production as a module — unit, one of four identical trucks built for Swiss broadcaster SRG. This powerful and flexible broadcast unit is an excellent demonstration of the way that Broadcast Solutions combines standardised building blocks with the ability to tailor details to the user’s requirements.

Alongside it will be a mobile radio studio, built for LRT the Lithuanian public broadcaster. This innovative vehicle incorporates both a studio — with a glass wall for public viewing — and a control room equipped with a 64 channel eMotion digital mixer. For visualised radio broadcasts there is also a five-camera video streaming system. The studio van is accompanied by a support vehicle which includes both a diesel generator and solar panels to provide power on site.

Broadcast Solutions will also showcase its unique Streamline concept, a range of outside broadcast designs from compact four-camera units to very large, expandable trailer designs. The concept is built on standardized modules which incorporate a great deal of flexibility, giving users free rein to select their preferred switchers, cameras, replays, graphics and more, while greatly speeding the technical and physical design. Broadcast Solutions has already delivered more than 50 units based on these standard concepts, fully tailored to each users’ needs.

“Outside broadcast units remain a very important part of our business, and we continue to deliver new trucks around the world,” said Stefan Breder, CEO of Broadcast Solutions. “But clearly media production is changing, and we are also busy designing and building fixed installations: studios, master control centers and post production. Increasingly, these have to be a part of remote production workflows, and we are experts in providing the right connectivity.”

The experience in developing complete solutions for broadcasters and production companies has given Broadcast Solutions tremendous expertise in problem solving. This in turn has led to the development of some in-house products which are also available as standalone systems.

meshLINK is the most advanced wireless video solution available. It provides connectivity through a full duplex IP self-managing mesh network, which not only allows cameras free movement over a very wide area, it allows extensive return signals and data. Far more than simple intercom, this data path is capable of providing full camera control, telemetry, and prompter and return video feeds. This has the potential to slash hours of rigging time without compromising quality or efficiency.

Hi Human Interface is the first intuitive control environment for rich broadcast and live event infrastructures. It pulls all the strands together — video, audio, data, baseband, ST2110 IP, Dante audio, NDI and more — and puts everything under a simple, common control. The product is now widely used by major players in the industry, and the Broadcast Solutions stand will have a comprehensive demonstration by the hi team.

