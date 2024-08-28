CNN premiering ‘TV On the Edge,’ examining pivotal moments on television

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN examines the most impactful moments in television history in “TV On the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture,” exploring how key cultural events impacted a generation of viewers.

The four-part CNN Original Series will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific on CNN.

The series will regularly air on Sundays at 9 p.m.

Each episode of “TV On the Edge” identifies a different TV moment – whether from a sitcom, a drama, or a live event – as an entry point to examine salient and deep themes about our culture. Featuring never-before-heard details from those who were there and commentary from celebrities, TV insiders, politicians, journalists, comedians, and culture critics, the series showcases the power of television, the legacy of these iconic events, and the impact they have had on our lives.

“Leaning into our success with CNN Original Series that survey pop culture and television history, TV On the Edge is a fresh take on the genre and embraces the nostalgia of these iconic moments which continue to resonate long after their initial broadcast,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, in a statement.

Groundbreaking moments explored in “TV On the Edge” include Vice President Dan Quayle attacking the TV show “Murphy Brown” for its portrayal of single motherhood, featuring a first-time reunion between Candace Bergen, five-time Emmy winner for her portrayal of Murphy Brown, and Emmy winning “Murphy Brown” showrunner Diane English, writer Korby Siamis, and director Barnet Kellman.

Another episode features the trailblazing team behind Ellen DeGeneres’s sitcom hit “Ellen” and the highly anticipated coming out episode that more than 40 million viewers tuned in for. From Kanye West’s infamous off-script moment in 2005 on NBC’s telethon Concert for Hurricane Relief to Oprah Winfrey’s 1988 weight loss reveal on her iconic talk show, these events and more are uncovered in TV On the Edge.

“TV on the Edge” is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

The show will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, September 22. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and cable operator platforms.