Leader and Phabrix to show T&M solutions for the manufacturing and broadcast production chain

Test and measurement innovator, Leader Electronics of Europe, has announced that it will showcase both Leader and Phabrix instruments at this year’s IBC Show, which takes place at RAI Amsterdam from 13-16 September (Stand 10.C01). Presenting a comprehensive range of its latest and most popular test and measurement (T&M) solutions, the company will demonstrate that it can cater to every stage of the manufacturing and broadcast production chain – from in-house video technology development to broadcast QC, on-set live production and post-production.

Hybrid IP/SDI Generation, Monitoring and Analysis Instruments

The Leader LT4670 1U full-rack width ‘True Hybrid’ SDI/IP synchronous test generator will be demonstrated at IBC. Its standard toolset includes Genlocked black burst signals, tri-level sync pulse generation, and dual PTP generation, a stay-in-sync function for use in the event of an error in the incoming genlock signal, slow-lock stabilization when returning to genlock from stay-in-sync, 48 kHz word-clock signal output synchronized to incoming video; plus synchronous control between devices (L-SYNC).

Phabrix’s advanced QxL rasterizer will also be on show. QxL is fully 10G/25G IP enabled as standard, with support for generation and analysis of JT-NM TR 1001-1:2018, ST 2110-20 (video), up to four 2110-30 (PCM) and 2110-31 (AES3 transport) audio and a 2110-40 ANC media flow, all with 2022-7 Seamless IP Protection Switching (SIPS) and AMWA NMOS IS-04 discovery and IS-05 device connection management.

Alongside the QxL will be Phabrix’s renowned handheld instrument, Sx TAG. An ideal line checking tool for testing ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 streams, Sx TAG provides support for SMPTE ST 2110-20/30/40 encapsulation/decapsulation with ST 2059 PTP, SDP and NMOS as well as SMPTE ST 2022-6 encapsulation/ decapsulation.

Advanced Generation, Analysis and Monitoring Tools for Broadcast QC and MCR

Phabrix’s QxP portable waveform monitor offers 12G-SDI and 25G-IP monitoring in a fully portable, lightweight 3RU form factor. With its combined waveform monitor, generator and analyzer toolsets, and integral V-mount or Gold-mount battery plate, QxP is designed for all workflows whether SD, HD, UHD, EUHD, SDR, HDR, SDI or IP, conventional or remote production.

Phabrix’s Rx Series will also be demonstrated. Ideal for fast 2K/3G/HD/SD fault diagnosis, the Rx rasterizers offer up to 4 channel generation, analysis and monitoring, all displayed via an ultra-flexible display layout, offering up to 16 instruments on show simultaneously.

Flexible Test & Measurement for On-set, Post and Live Production

Leader’s brand-new ZEN-W Series will be making its IBC Show debut, comprised of the ‘True Hybrid’ simultaneous IP & SDI, LV5600W waveform monitor and LV7600W rasterizer. Each incorporates a Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) interface, allowing secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer.

Leader will also be demonstrating a host of brand-new updates for its complete ZEN Series of rasterizers and waveform monitors, including HDR/SDR/HDR conversion via 3D LUT file import, SDR Full Range Display and the addition of ARRI, RED and SONY camera tools to the Leader Cinezone real-time false color exposure display.

Instruments for 12G-SDI and Product Engineering Environments

Renowned for ‘in-house’ product development and technology manufacturing environments, Phabrix’s advanced Qx and QxL rasterizers offer up to 12G-SDI and 25G IP analysis and monitoring. The Qx Series’ fast 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI physical layer testing toolset instantly highlights SMPTE compliance issues. Its advanced SDI-STRESS option will also be demonstrated, suitable for stress testing SDI interfaces up to 12G.

Phabrix’s SxE handheld instrument offers generation, analysis and monitoring toolsets with advanced Physical Layer Analysis, ideal for SMPTE compliance evaluation.

Live Cloud Production

Using AWS Direct Connect, traditional Picture, Waveform and vectorscope analysis tools are available to productions utilizing the cloud. With support for CDI, NDI & SRT, along with the traditional Quality of Experience analysis tools, production and engineering staff can also analyze Quality of Service, with Ancillary Data, Flow Tables and Path delay analysis on either computer, tablet or smartphones.

Martin Mulligan, COO, Leader Electronics of Europe, comments: “The continuing increase in the number of broadcast environments employing both SDI and IP underlines the validity of our commitment to providing T&M solutions that are truly ‘hybrid-capable’. We expect many IBC visitors will be looking to review their T&M capabilities in 2024-25 as the pace of IP adoption intensifies, and we look forward to demonstrating why our technology can provide everything they need to support new and legacy workflows. Adding to this, we can’t wait to add another major product innovation into our line up; stay tuned for more details on its release in the run up to IBC 2024!”