Matrox Video launches tech preview of Avio 2, the first IPMX and ST 2110 IP KVM extender
Technology innovator Matrox Video announced that at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16 at the Amsterdam RAI, the company will launch a tech preview of Avio 2, the world’s first open standards-based, IPMX/ST 2110 IP KVM extender. The newest addition to Matrox Video’s successful IP KVM product line, the Avio 2 HDMI IP KVM extender provides unparalleled video quality and performance, with support for up to 4K60 4:4:4 resolution, delivering real-time remote performance without compromise.
“Avio 2 marks a significant advancement in IP KVM technology by embracing open standards to increase quality, interoperability, and flexibility. Delivering audio, video, and USB control over IP in an industry-standard format unlocks new possibilities for workflows in pro AV/IT, medical, broadcast, and high-quality media production,” said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager at Matrox Video. “System integrators, consultants, and end users will be able to optimize their workflows, reduce cost and complexity, and future-proof installations.”
Avio 2 integrates with existing infrastructure and scales efficiently for installations of any size. Enabling secure, real-time KVM-over-IP extension and switching over 1GbE and supporting true uncompressed 4K 4:4:4 over 10GbE networks, the Avio 2 IP KVM extender is suitable for the most demanding applications, such as handling of detailed content that requires high-color fidelity and image quality.
A uniquely versatile IP KVM technology with multiple codec options, including support for JPEG XS, Avio 2 raises the bar for performance and enhances both productivity and operational efficiency in mission-critical environments. As part of the IPMX standard, Avio 2 supports NMOS, an open API for device discovery and connection management, facilitating signal routing and control via third-party systems in broadcast and live events workflows.
Categories
IBC Show, Industry Feed
