NAB launches election preparedness resources, plans election coverage summit

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced a sweeping election preparedness initiative designed to provide broadcasters with the critical resources, tools and training needed to navigate the complexities of the 2024 election cycle.

As the voice for America’s broadcasters, NAB is supporting its members as they work to deliver accurate and reliable election coverage across all platforms.

“This is a critical time for our nation and our democracy. Broadcast journalists serve a pivotal role in educating voters on the candidates, the issues and the electoral process, and NAB is here to support them in these efforts,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt in a statement. “As bad actors increasingly use advanced technologies to create and spread disinformation, the role of local broadcasters as custodians of the truth has never been more important.”

NAB’s election preparedness initiative includes three core elements:

Digital Resources: NAB’s Election Toolkit highlights voter engagement strategies, trust-building with audiences, field safety and best practices from leading broadcasters. NAB’s Hispanic GOTV Toolkit provides targeted resources aimed at increasing voter participation and engagement within the Hispanic community. These and other tools can be found on the Broadcast Resource Hub.

Virtual Learning Event: On Sept. 9, 2024, NAB, in partnership with the Radio Television Digital News Association, will host a free online session, Building and Maintaining Trust in Election Coverage: An NAB Virtual Learning Event, to equip broadcasters with strategies for building trust with their audiences and combatting disinformation during the 2024 election season. Learn more and RSVP here.

Election Coverage Summit at NAB Show New York: On October 10, NAB will host an in-person summit at NAB Show New York inside the Javits Center just ahead of the pivotal 2024 elections. Key topics will include improving trust in political coverage with a deep dive into RTDNA’s research and best practices to address skepticism about media bias. The summit will also tackle ensuring verified news in the age of AI and social media, discussing how stations are combating misinformation and the rise of deep fakes. Also important is how journalists prepare their audience for the aftermath of the election and stay safe while covering political events. The Election Coverage Summit is an essential forum for those committed to delivering trusted news during this critical time.

Registration is open for NAB Show New York and broadcasters can use the code ELECTION1 to get a free exhibits Pass and complimentary access to the summit. The Election Coverage Summit is open to all attendees with an exhibits pass.