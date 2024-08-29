Arkona partners with Manifold to present Easy-IP at IBC, an IP-ready platform

Arkona Technologies GmbH, provider of IP core infrastructure solutions, is partnering with manifold technologies to present a new concept at IBC aimed at bringing top-tier broadcasters a simplified path to IP. Easy-IP is a suite of live broadcast production software and hardware tools packaged to deliver a quick, safe and economical path to an IP infrastructure. The platform will be shown at IBC 2024 in Arkona’s Stand 9.C01.

Easy-IP is a highly integrated package that combines Arkona’s Blade Runner with manifold’s Manifold Cloud for a suite of best-of-breed audio/video routing, processing, and multi viewing tools in one cohesive multifunctional platform. This unified solution easily integrates into existing broadcast facilities via common industry-standard control protocols bringing Tier-1 broadcasters a seamless transition to a more flexible and future-proof IP infrastructure.

The core of Easy-IP is based around Arkona’s Blade Runner AT300 FPGA PAC hardware which is designed as a distributed and networked architecture where each AT300 provides 16×16 SDI to IP conversions across dual 100GE network interfaces. Blade Runner scales linearly in-line with each facility’s specific requirements, enabling any number of conversions to be added wherever they are needed. Every I/O is capable of handling UHD as standard.

Best-in-Class Audio Routing and Processing

To achieve best-in-class audio routing and processing, Easy-IP includes Blade Runner’s award-winning IP Audio Engine (IPA) application. IPA provides a dedicated 16,000 x 12,000 mono audio router allowing any-to-any mono routing in addition to dedicated mono, stereo and mix-minus mixing instances. An optional DSP feature enables the IPA APP to provide dynamic compressors and equalizers as well as true peak and loudness metering.

Highest Density Multiviewer

Easy-IP also incorporates the industry’s highest density ultra-low-latency multiviewer, Manifold Cloud, into the bundle. Manifold Cloud can handle the most demanding live sports, entertainment and news productions while simultaneously providing the benefits of scalability, resiliency, quick deployment and unified control. Capable of up to 1.6 Tbps of processing in a single RU, Manifold Cloud utilizes the power of COTS FPGA accelerators available from multiple IT vendors. With its unique distributed architecture any source can be displayed on any output in any size with virtually no limitations and with guaranteed sub-frame latency end-to-end. In addition, every UHD source processed by the multiviewer generates a high-quality 1080P proxy that is made available as a discrete ST 2110 source in the system.

Frame-sync, Delay and Timing all included as standard

Easy-IP standard features also include video frame-sync and audio sample-rate-conversion for all I/Os making it easy to stay on time. In addition, the industry’s largest on-board memory capacity offers delays of up to 52 seconds for 1080P60 video signal and 42 seconds for a 16-channel audio stream. Test-signal generation of both audio and video are also standard. When combined with the Master Clock option, Blade Runner provides PTP GM and Master Clock functionality, including the ability to lock to GPS with an antenna.

In addition to the routing, processing, multiviewing, and timing functionalities included as standard Easy-IP offers an extensive range of additional processing capabilities that easily integrate as pooled resources. Options include video mixing and down-stream keying to create versioning and branding; proc-amp, color-correction and HDR-SDR conversion for shading and color-space conversion; flexible licensing options for broadcast quality up/down/cross conversions; and JPEG-XS encode/decode for low-latency high-quality video compression.

Advertisement