Bill Belichick inks multiple deals for ESPN appearances in coming season

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick will become a familiar face on ESPN.

Belichick, the former coach of the New England Patriots, will get a new show called “The Breakdown,” which will debut Sept. 6, 2024, and air Fridays. He’ll co-host alongside Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions is behind the show.

“The Breakdown” will air for 11 weeks.

Belichick’s deal with Omaha also includes appearing during the first half of ESPN2’s “Manningcast” that takes place during “Monday Night Football” matchups.

In a separate deal, Belichick will also make Monday appearances on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss each week’s NFL games.

Belichick also has a SiriusXM deal as well as appearing weekly on The CW’s “Inside the NFL.”