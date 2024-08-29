Marshall previews new CV625 PTZ camera at IBC 2024

Marshall Electronics is previewing its latest camera model, the CV625 PTZ camera, at IBC 2024 (Stand 11.A17). Expanding on its track and follow offerings, the CV625 features a 25x zoom that is ideal for large venue auto tracking, broadcast events, show stages, educational lecture halls and large format houses of worship.

Available in black (CV625-TB) and white models (CV625-TW), the camera uses AI facial learning to automatically track, follow and frame presenters. The CV625 features a high performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor to capture crisp high-quality UHD video. The camera delivers up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60fps with an 83-degree horizontal angle-of-view. The CV625 provides versatility for various applications with its range of outputs including HDMI, 3G-SDI, Ethernet, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0.

“The CV625 provides accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers with the added benefit of 25x zoom,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “AI is advancing PTZ technology, and we are excited to now offer a line of track and follow products, with this new CV625 joining the CV612 track and follow model that we announced earlier this year.”

With more and more broadcasters also streaming, the CV625 has the ability to stream HEVC directly from the camera over IP (RTSP) or USB C while simultaneously outputting via SDI and HDMI. This new camera model can also stream live to various social channels, such as YouTube, Facebook (Meta), or Twitch while capturing local HDMI content.

Auto-tracking offers a host of benefits to the end user, as it lends to a better viewing experience. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot.

It features a panning angle of 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds. The CV625 provides a range of setting controls including focus, gain control, white balance, exposure control, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and more. The control interface includes RS232, Visca, Visca-over-IP and Onvif protocols. Also included is a handheld IR remote control.