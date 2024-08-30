Shotoku brings new features to IBC 2024 that enable heightened automation, easy navigation, and future-thinking functionality

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is bringing IBC 2024 visitors a glimpse into the future of robotic camera systems. The international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems will be demonstrating its TR-XT control system that has been enhanced with features that serve today’s live productions and keep pace with tomorrow’s technology advances. The heart of the stand will center around the Company’s fully-robotic flagship SmartPed pedestal with a spotlight on the Company’s TI-11X elevator pedestal. A complete display of Shotoku’s tried and trusted pan and tilt heads (including the TG-27, TG-47 and TG-18i) and control panels – all that accommodate applications ranging from broadcast to legislatures to Pro AV environments – will also be at show in Stand 12.F47.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our robotic camera system platform to IBC packed with upgrades and enhancements,” says James Eddershaw, Shotoku MD. “We are consistently asking our customers what they need to deliver flawless broadcasts today and what they need to keep them prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Our flagship TR-XT control system is a great example; we’ve incorporated features and functionalities to make navigation easier and maximize automation.”

TR-XT – The Launchpad for Future Robotics Control

Shotoku’s TR-XT studio robotics control system has gone from strength to strength as the Company continuously adds features to meet the challenges of today’s 24/7 live studio productions, but also prepares broadcasters to swiftly adapt to emerging technology advances.

This new version retains all the resilience of previous systems, eliminating single failure points and preserving all its unique redundancy, but now offers even more functionality and a substantial UI refresh. The TR-XT is now under a Windows 11 operating system with a fully distributed front-end / back-end architecture and support for virtualized remote database. Despite all the new functionality the system is 100% compatible with existing Shotoku robotics systems, including earlier Linux-based TR-XT installations.

Many of the TR-XT’s upgraded features will be demonstrated, including: Orbit, that immediately translates the X-axis into a perfect arc around an orbital center point; LiveView, making it possible to see and acquire shots outside the normal field of view; StudioView, that provides shot-planning capability with more powerful multi-camera tools; and of course the fully updated AutoFrame shot framing system (more on this below).

AutoFrame Face Tracking – Best of All Worlds Saves Resources Without Compromising Quality

With AutoFrame, Shotoku has delivered the best of all worlds. Shotoku’s AutoFrame ensures that a production never suffers from a disruption by building the ability for seamless human intervention into the technology. Aiming to keep the system as autonomous as possible, AutoFrame provides real-time face tracking and shot recall, but also allows for instantaneous human intervention, eliminating the need for dedicated operators. In addition, the capacity for multiple channels simultaneously tracked has been expanded – which is now 10 and counting – as well as intelligently defining and maintaining the desired framing, including live zoom adjustments.

Always at the Center

Shotoku’s SmartPed fully robotic pedestal is the flagship pedestal of Shotoku’s platform, designed to meet the requirements of most robotic camera applications. SmartPed’s capabilities range from lightweight payloads to fully loaded cameras with large lenses, hand-controls and prompters, and accessories. Supporting super-smooth XY movement, along any complex motion path, SmartPed really is a well-proven, state-of-the-art, fully robotic pedestal.

The Company’s TI-11X is its newest standalone elevator pedestal, aimed at studios where high performance elevation is required, with higher speeds and greater range of travel, but where free-roaming XY movement is not required. The completely self-contained pedestal has everything required to provide exceptional PT and Height control, not to mention the clever laser-point markers for easy and accurate manual repositioning.

If your interest lies with televised legislature proceedings, check out Shotoku’s Orchestra CMS control system and TR-S panel. This system is specifically designed to address the demands of parliamentary TV coverage under high pressure and extended operation periods, flawlessly.