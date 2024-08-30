TAG to unveil transformative technologies at IBC 2024 for broadcast efficiency, reliability and scalability

TAG Video Systems, the leader in software-based IP end-to-end workflow monitoring, deep probing, and real-time visualization, will introduce several new capabilities at IBC 2024 aimed at strengthening security, reducing human error, increasing confidence and providing a quick path to root cause analysis. Demonstrations will be conducted in TAG’s stand 1.C19.

Enhancing Security and Operational Efficiency with Advanced User Management

At IBC, TAG will present its new advanced user management (RBAC – Role Based Access Control) functionality designed to align its solution with organizational structure as well as increase efficiency and control for large operations with separate systems such as OTT, production, and playout. The advanced user management creates roles and assigns operators their own area of responsibility. It is structured to strengthen security and reduce human error by restricting or permitting access to inputs, outputs, sources (or subsets of sources), and functionalities based on that person’s role in the workflow and the organization. Knowing that access is limited by specific outputs, sources, or networks brings an additional measure of confidence to those managing multiple networks under the same TAG Media Control System (MCS).

Streamlining Troubleshooting with Heatmap

TAG will also be previewing a functionality at IBC designed to simplify the monitoring and troubleshooting of massive media networks. Visitors will get a sneak peek at TAG’s Heatmap – an interactive visual tool accessed directly from TAG’s Media Control System (MCS) interface. Heatmap provides an at-a-glance overview of the entire network’s status, consolidating thousands of sources onto a single screen. The intuitive tile-based display uses color coding to instantly highlight potential issues, allowing operators to quickly assess the overall health of the system.

Heatmap’s real strength, however, is in its ability to zoom in on the root of the problem quickly. A simple click on any group tile allows operators to effortlessly navigate through a structured hierarchy, filtering by various categories to pinpoint the exact source of the issue. This level of precision enables rapid, focused resolution, preventing minor glitches from escalating into major disruptions.

Empowering Engineers with QC Elements

TAG continues to enrich visualization and simplify troubleshooting capabilities with QC Elements (Quality Control Elements). This feature enables a vast array of elements to be arranged on a tile for a comprehensive view of critical technical data, bringing engineers a built-in quality control station within the multiviewer display. Engineers can tailor the information presented on each tile, including details on codecs, frame rates, resolutions, closed captions, audio channels, transport streams, and more. This powerful tool expedites the identification and analysis of technical issues, minimizing downtime and ensuring seamless content delivery. QC Elements represents a continuation of TAG’s expanding capabilities; stay tuned for news of further developments.

Showcasing the Future of Broadcasting: Content Matching and Operator Console Advancements

At IBC, attendees will experience the next generation of content matching technology and operator console, giving broadcasters unprecedented control over content accuracy and an optimized operational workflow.

The advanced content matching technology leverages sophisticated algorithms to automatically verify content accuracy and consistency across all platforms, minimizing errors and ensuring the right content reaches the right audience.

TAG’s operator console, an intuitive touch panel console, provides a live, interactive view of the multiviewer output on any touch-controlled device. Operators can effortlessly switch between layouts, modify tile content, and isolate audio sources for verification. Additionally, they gain instant access to pre-defined and customizable configurations, simplifying complex workflows.

Advertisement