BHV is back at IBC with a preview of Camera SportsBox

BHV, manufacturer of unique hardware, firmware, desktop, and cloud solutions and provider of turnkey engineering services, is presenting a technology preview of Camera SportsBox, the industry’s smallest remote switcher, at IBC 2024 in Stand 10.B10. Camera SportsBox brings maximum flexibility and portability to high action multicamera productions by transmitting 4 camera signals down a single video path.

Camera SportsBox is a super compact remote switcher and format processor aimed at multicamera action productions such as motor GP, competitive sailing and aerial racing. This miniature device allows 4 camera views to be transported over a single remote link (5G, COFDM) allowing access to 4 vehicle cameras all selectable in the production gallery. Capable of full 4K 60P 4:2:2, SportsBox is designed to fit the smallest spaces while meeting the rigorous demands of OB producers and comply with the standards of sporting governing bodies.

Camera SportsBox features 4 x 4K-SDI inputs, each capable of full format conversion, allowing any camera from SD to 4K in any mix to be scaled, synchronized, and transferred by a single wireless link. Weighing in at under 700 grams (appx. 1.5 lbs.) and measuring 174mm x 124mm x 45mm (6 ¾ x 5 x 1 ¾ inches) Camera SportsBox is based on a single piece of silicon making it highly integrated and durable for the harshest of sporting environments.

The world’s first technology demonstrations of Camera SportsBox are being conducted on the L2Tek/BHV stand #10.B10 at IBC 2024.