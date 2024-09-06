BHV is back at IBC with a preview of Camera SportsBox
BHV, manufacturer of unique hardware, firmware, desktop, and cloud solutions and provider of turnkey engineering services, is presenting a technology preview of Camera SportsBox, the industry’s smallest remote switcher, at IBC 2024 in Stand 10.B10. Camera SportsBox brings maximum flexibility and portability to high action multicamera productions by transmitting 4 camera signals down a single video path.
Camera SportsBox is a super compact remote switcher and format processor aimed at multicamera action productions such as motor GP, competitive sailing and aerial racing. This miniature device allows 4 camera views to be transported over a single remote link (5G, COFDM) allowing access to 4 vehicle cameras all selectable in the production gallery. Capable of full 4K 60P 4:2:2, SportsBox is designed to fit the smallest spaces while meeting the rigorous demands of OB producers and comply with the standards of sporting governing bodies.
Camera SportsBox features 4 x 4K-SDI inputs, each capable of full format conversion, allowing any camera from SD to 4K in any mix to be scaled, synchronized, and transferred by a single wireless link. Weighing in at under 700 grams (appx. 1.5 lbs.) and measuring 174mm x 124mm x 45mm (6 ¾ x 5 x 1 ¾ inches) Camera SportsBox is based on a single piece of silicon making it highly integrated and durable for the harshest of sporting environments.
The world’s first technology demonstrations of Camera SportsBox are being conducted on the L2Tek/BHV stand #10.B10 at IBC 2024.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
IBC Show, Industry Feed, Production Switchers
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content does not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content maybe contain trademarks owned by third parties and those marks are the property of those companies.