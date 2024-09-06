Next-generation LiveU Studio to be premiered at IBC Show

LiveU is introducing the next-generation of LiveU Studio, the 100% cloud-native live video production solution, at IBC 2024, on Stand 7.C19. The only cloud live production solution to natively support LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport), LiveU Studio now offers enhanced usability and intuitive controls, and an enriched multi-cam toolset, making it even easier for storytellers to create professional and compelling live productions. Leveraging cloud workflows, the new LiveU Studio enables a single operator to switch between fully synced feeds from multiple sources, HTML-based graphics, and instant multi-angle replay, and more, delivering new monetization opportunities for sports and other live productions.

“As storytellers seek to engage their viewers with diverse content while controlling costs, LiveU Studio stands out as the perfect production tool,” said Matt Zajicek, Senior Director, Product Management, at LiveU. “Whether you’re producing live sports, news, or any other type of live event, LiveU Studio’s robust brand-new toolset and cloud-based flexibility ensure that you can deliver high-quality and compelling content, all from your web browser. We’re giving operators pinpoint control, for example, making it extremely simple to change the layers and playback multi-angle highlight sequences during a live game, as well as introducing other elements.”

The LiveU Studio UX has been completely revamped to become a unified production tool allowing a single operator to quickly change focus between switching, replay and graphics on a single screen, providing the perfect balance between speed and creativity when producing demanding live sports events. Innovative new tools include: Instant Replay, elevating viewer engagement with multi-angle replays and slow-motion playback, seamlessly replaying up to four camera angles in sync, and with a single click; ISO recording, enhancing post-production efficiency with independent capture of up to six camera feeds for greater editing flexibility; and dynamic ad insertion, unlocking new revenue streams across OTT and FAST platforms with SCTE-35 marker insertion.

LiveU has also teamed up with innovative third-party partners to enable easy and seamless integration with HTML-based graphics, logos, and custom elements and AI video editors in the LiveU Studio workflow.

With centralized production collaborators worldwide, users can scale their live digital production at a moment’s notice while creating sustainable workflows that reduce carbon footprint, waste and production costs. Remote Guest functionality gives easy access with a one-click link experience allowing up to eight guests to interact at the same time in real-time, during live shows.

Zajicek sums up, “LiveU Studio is the go-to solution for broadcasters, sports leagues, and content creators looking to produce and distribute live content cost-efficiently. We’ve built the new user interface with operators live production priorities in mind, reducing onboarding and training and offering more efficient program/preview logic and consistency between apps.”

LiveU Studio is a core element of LiveU’s Lightweight Sports Production solution. Sports broadcasters, sports leagues, rights owners, teams or content creators can combine LiveU Studio with portable IP-video encoders within the LiveU EcoSystem to produce and distribute live sports productions remotely. LiveU Studio provides a usage-based model that allows users to easily and quickly respond to higher, or lower volumes, meaning they only pay for what they need.

The new version of LiveU Studio will be showcased on the LiveU Stand at IBC 2024, Hall 7, Stand 7.C19 as part of the full LiveU EcoSystem IP-video workflow — from contribution and production to distribution.

