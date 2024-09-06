Pebble focuses on the true economics of live playout at IBC 2024

Pebble, a leading automation, content management, and integrated channel specialist, will demonstrate how targeting the right technology with the right functionality can meet both the operational and commercial needs of broadcasting customers effectively.

“Pebble has always led the way in using powerful, reliable, secure and intuitive software to automate workflows in broadcast delivery,” explains Sally Wallington, SVP Sales. “Today’s rapidly evolving needs in the playout market are more demanding than ever and that’s why, on our stand at IBC 2024, you’ll see interactive demonstrations for sports, entertainment and news — all in a live playout environment.

“But it’s not all about the functionality. It’s important to understand and realise the costs involved, and optimise the commercial aspects of playout,” Wallington continued.

From day one, Pebble has integrated seamlessly with devices in the playout chain from all the key manufacturers. The company also offers its own Integrated Channel device, replicating in software all the functionality of a traditional broadcast playout operation, but at a completely different price point. Another growing requirement to manage costs is the need for remote and multi-site operations. Pebble now offers secure monitoring from any location to any linked installation. This web-based tool gives access to authorized users from any location, through a special hardened portal, to a dashboard and control panel.

“We appreciate customers have varying, economic, as well as technical challenges and these need a different approach. At IBC many companies will be focused purely on technology, for me it’s important that Pebble addresses all of our customers’ business requirements, including offering innovative commercial solutions, such as billing down to the hour,” said Peter Mayhead, CEO, Pebble.

Pebble develops its software to meet open standards and develops integration links with other key vendors where it adds value for the user. Pebble has also announced a collaboration with Virtual AI and its Op2mise application to enhance Pebble’s functionality for FAST channels.

Whether on-premises, across multiple locations, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, Pebble solutions deliver a reliable and cost effect approach. The software’s flexibility and scalability ensure full support for broadcasters transitioning between technologies, with the added reassurance of top-level security.

Advertisement