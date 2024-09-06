Shotoku Broadcast Systems announces launch of SoftRail at IBC

Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, has announced the launch of SoftRail at IBC 2024. SoftRail is a brand-new concept that merges the path-following capabilities of a physical rail system with the total freedom of a free-roaming pedestal – providing the best of all worlds for robotic camera systems. SoftRail maximizes flexibility by opening up studio floor space to limitless software defined paths while eliminating the restrictions of physical floor tracks on presenters, guests, and other cameras.

Explains James Eddershaw, managing director for Shotoku UK, “For decades, high-end robotic camera systems have included free-roaming studio pedestals such as Shotoku’s SmartPed. These powerful systems allow the camera to reposition anywhere within the studio floor space. Around 12 years ago however, rail camera systems that were built into the set began to appear in TV news studios. While these systems follow every arc and contour of a set beautifully, they seriously hinder future production design flexibility and new creativity. And that’s why we have developed SoftRail.”

Virtual tracks

The SoftRail feature for Shotoku’s TR-XT studio control system and SmartPed provides the key path-following benefit of a rail camera while avoiding any physical track or guide on the floor. Then, if following the path is no longer needed, simply turn off the SoftRail function and SmartPed returns to its traditional free-roaming pedestal mode with all the benefits freedom of movement brings.

Using Shotoku’s TR-XT’s enhanced StudioView mode, operators can design a ‘soft’ rail to suit any live production. Once defined and enabled, Shotoku’s fully robotic SmartPed pedestal behaves as if it is physically mounted on rails. A simple XY joystick moves the SmartPed left or right along the rail path allowing the operator to focus on the other axes and maintain perfect framing. Even stored shots will be recalled by following the rail’s path. And, because rails are defined in software only, they can take virtually any shape imaginable, even those that would be physically impossible to build, like looping back over itself without the need for a level crossing!

For other parts of the production, or when designers want a set change, the SoftRail mode can be disabled easily allowing the SmartPed to immediately revert to normal free-roaming behaviour. Unlimited SoftRail paths can be stored and recalled, and different SmartPeds can have separate (or the same) rails active, all easily managed from the new and enhanced StudioView page within the latest TR-XT control system.

SoftRail will be front and centre in the Shotoku Stand #12.F47 at IBC where the company will put on a full demonstration of the system, and many other powerful new features that TR-XT now brings.