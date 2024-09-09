Disguise powered AR workflow for RTHK’s innovative broadcast of the Summer Olympics

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Hong Kong’s public television broadcasting service, revolutionized its coverage of the summer Olympic Games in Paris by integrating augmented reality (AR) into their show to create a uniquely immersive experience for those watching at home. RTHK chose a Disguise workflow to facilitate blending real-time AR elements with narrative storytelling so the graphics complemented and enhanced live-action content without overwhelming it.

RTHK mixed 3D animations and real-time overlays, including data visualizations that enhanced the storytelling aspect of the show. The graphics needed to be versatile enough to integrate seamlessly with varying scenes, from high-energy performances to more intimate moments.

With its seamless fusion of technology and art, RTHK’s innovative use of AR not only captivated viewers but also created a level of interactivity that traditional formats can’t achieve. The combination of a compelling narrative with stunning visual effects made the show an unforgettable experience that resonated with a diverse audience.

The most important aspect was ensuring the synchronization of live-action and AR graphics. Any lag or misalignment would detract from the viewers’ experience. RTHK needed a reliable system for 18 hours of continuous live broadcasting that could also manage real-time data synchronization plus implement robust failover protocols as well as scale its infrastructure to handle peak viewer loads efficiently.

To achieve this, they deployed a robust AR platform to overlay interactive graphics in real-time and calibrated the AR elements using depth sensors and precise tracking systems to ensure perfect alignment with the live action.

Two Disguise VX 4+ industry-standard media servers; eight IP-VFC-12G next-generation Video Format Conversion cards; and two Porta OnPrem systems were used for full control of the graphics. The gear integrated with Stype Follower motion capture and the StypeLand plug-in for Unreal Engine and a Unilumin UMiniIII P1.56 LED display.

“Disguise provided advanced visual effects and real-time rendering capabilities that significantly enhanced the production quality,” says Disguise Technical Solutions Manager Wayne Law. “With us, RTHK were able to integrate complex graphics and live feeds seamlessly, helping engage viewers more effectively and maintain a dynamic broadcast.”

In addition, Disguise was able to integrate with their existing systems with a user-friendly interface that simplified complex visual effects.

The broadcaster established a collaborative workflow that integrated pre-production planning with real-time monitoring during live broadcasts. This included using asset management and remote access for team members allowing for quick adjustments on the fly. These workflows minimized downtime and improved communication among team members.

Disguise’s expertise in real-time rendering and adaptability to RTHK’s workflow not only set Disguise apart from other providers but enabled them to achieve a level of visual quality and interactivity that was crucial for our project’s success.

With real-time updates and cloud access, crew members could swiftly adapt to changes, enhancing overall efficiency and making sure that everyone was on the same page throughout the production.