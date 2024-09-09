IBC 2024 Preview: Monetization, cost savings and sustainability

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the broadcast industry converges on Amsterdam for IBC 2024, three interconnected themes emerge as focal points: monetization strategies, cost-saving measures and sustainability initiatives.

Industry leaders will showcase solutions addressing these pressing concerns in an evolving media landscape.

“We’ve been saying this for decades, but it’s never been more true: We need to do more with less. Most broadcasters have more competition for eyeballs and ad revenue than ever before. Many broadcasters are under unprecedented financial pressures, and suppliers must be closely aligned with their needs – even though everyone has different needs,” said David Ross of Ross Video.

“Most suppliers are working hard to meet this need, but there are a lot of competing ideas and solutions on how to improve efficiencies. It’s a tough (and exciting) time to be a customer who must sort through what solutions are best for them,” Ross added.

Maximizing revenue in a competitive market

Pursuing new revenue streams remains a top priority for broadcasters and content providers navigating a rapidly changing industry. Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme, highlights the need to “do more with less” while enhancing user experience.

“We expect discussions around AI and how it can help drive better engagement and cost efficiencies in areas like Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) to improve ad targeting and increase profits,” Beaudouin said.

Of course, the exploration of new business models extends beyond traditional advertising and deep into CTV and streaming.

“We think that much of the conversation this year will be focused on the major industry opportunities presented by the accelerating pace of hybrid cloud technology integration and orchestration, as well as the growth of the OTT service model,” said Jean-Christophe Perier, Globecast’s CMO, pointing to the growth of OTT services as a major industry opportunity.

Advertisement

Thomas Kramer, VP of strategy and business development at MainConcept, anticipates continued focus on ad revenue optimization through innovative ad tech.

“I’m expecting to see continued focus on improving ad-revenue through innovative ad-tech, as well as a great deal of interest in potential new revenue sources,” Kramer said.

The shift towards OTT and streaming platforms is reshaping content distribution strategies. IBC organizers have recognized this trend, with the Content Everywhere halls (4, 5, and 14) expanding their footprint for the 2025 event. This growth reflects the increasing importance of multi-platform delivery, OTT services and content monetization in the broadcast industry.

Beaudouin also highlights the role of technological advancements in driving viewer engagement.

“We also anticipate conversations on how they can harness the latest innovations in low-latency live sports tech and immersive video/audio capabilities for both VoD and live applications that will enable them to engage viewers like never before,” he added.

Innovative technologies driving monetization

As broadcasters seek to maximize revenue, they’re simultaneously looking to minimize costs. This dual focus is driving innovation in broadcast technology and workflow optimization.

Neil Maycock, CCO at Pebble, predicts increased interest in cost-saving technologies.

“It will be interesting to see if there’s increased demand for cost saving activity, such as playout automation versus other areas of investment,” Maycock said.

“Efficiency is the name of the game and what everyone across all departments strives for,” said Aaron Kroger, product marketing lead at Dalet. “Everyone is faced with the cliche of ‘do more with less.’ This can mean fewer people, resources, and money but that doesn’t mean it has to come at the expense of quality with the technology that exists today.”

Kroger points to elastic, scalable solutions as a way for broadcasters to manage costs effectively.

“This is where people will look for elastic solutions that allow them to only pay for what they use and enable them to ramp up at a moment’s notice to meet the ever-changing demands,” he explained.

The adoption of internet-based contribution is another cost-saving trend, according to Suzana Brady, RIST Forum chairwoman.

Advertisement

“This drive for cost efficiency is also leading more and more broadcasters and media companies to choose the Internet for contribution of broadcast content, as opposed to more costly private dedicated links,” Brady notes.

“Broadcasters continue to face immense pressure to deliver content quickly, reliably and across multiple platforms, with security and standards compliance becoming ever more critical. We can add the ongoing cloud debate (private and public versus on-prem or hybrid) and how best to make use of AI / machine learning technology into the mix, but the conversation generally ends up around the how to do more (revenue, content, innovation) with less (cost, people, pain),” said James Gilbert, VP sales and marketing at Rohde & Schwarz.

Kramer points to advancements in video compression as a key enabler of efficiency.

“One such technology that I think will be making waves is VVC/H.266 (Versatile Video Codec), which has been standardized to adapt to the changing ways video is created and consumed. With compression improvements of up to 40%, VVC enables a wide variety of use cases and opens a path to cost-efficient and effective production workflows,” Kramer explained.

While exploring new revenue streams, broadcasters must also navigate economic uncertainties and changing consumer trends.

“Lots of M&A activity and changes in consumer trends on the customer side are creating high levels of uncertainty. Many people will be at IBC 2024 to better understand this and get a feel of the next 12-18 months,” said Maycock.

Sustainability in the spotlight?

As the broadcast industry seeks to balance innovation with cost-efficiency, sustainability has emerged as a key focus. Edwards predicts that broadcasters at IBC will be “focusing on finding innovative strategies to address energy costs and sustainability targets, underscoring their commitment to environmental responsibility.”

This emphasis on sustainability aligns with broader industry trends, as companies seek to reduce their environmental impact while also managing operational costs. The drive for sustainability influences technology choices, infrastructure decisions and long-term strategic planning.

However, industry insiders note that some sustainability messaging may be driven more by marketing considerations than measurable environmental outcomes. Critics suggest that while sustainability is a popular talking point, concrete actions and verifiable results sometimes lag behind the rhetoric. As well, no RFP from a tier-one broadcaster will truly be won on this issue.

“Sustainability is still at the forefront of industry focus. As the broadcast and production sectors aim to reduce their carbon footprint, discussions will center on reliable and cost-effective approaches to achieving greener, more sustainable operations,” said Jono O’Reilly, managing director at NXTGENbps.

Cloud technology and workflow flexibility

The integration of cloud technology continues to reshape the broadcast industry, offering new possibilities for monetization, cost savings and sustainability. Beaudouin highlights the need for flexible solutions that span both on-premises and cloud environments.

“They need flexible, hybrid solutions that seamlessly operate across on-premises and cloud environments to help slash infrastructure investments and operational costs,” Beaudouin said.

“The most successful solutions today will be ones that are flexible and adaptable to the endless number of workflows that exist across the ever-widening media industry. Flexibility means an architecture that allows solutions to work today and in the future. This includes taking advantage of a cloud-native design but still being able to utilize on-prem and hybrid solutions as well,” Kroger noted.

The shift towards cloud-based workflows also enables broadcasters to scale their operations more efficiently, particularly for major events.

“Following a big summer of sport, we also expect sports broadcasting to be top of mind – in particular, how an IP/cloud distribution mix has enabled playout and global distribution of major sports tournaments,” said Perier.

Balancing priorities for the future

As IBC 2024 approaches, it’s clear that the broadcast industry is at a crossroads.

Balancing the need for new revenue streams with cost-saving measures and sustainability goals presents both challenges and opportunities. The technologies and strategies showcased at this year’s event are likely to shape the industry’s approach to these interconnected issues for years to come.

The convergence of monetization strategies, cost-saving initiatives and sustainability efforts is driving innovation across the broadcast ecosystem. From AI-powered ad targeting to cloud-based workflows and energy-efficient technologies, IBC 2024 promises to showcase solutions that address these critical industry concerns.

As broadcasters and content providers navigate this complex landscape, adapting and innovating will be crucial. The discussions and demonstrations at IBC 2024 will provide valuable insights into how the industry can thrive in an era of rapid technological change and evolving consumer expectations.