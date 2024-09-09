IBC 2024 Preview: Balancing viewer expectations with operational challenges in streaming

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The streaming landscape continues to evolve, with vendors set to showcase new solutions at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. The annual trade show, scheduled for September 13-16, will showcase technologies addressing critical challenges faced by video service providers in an increasingly competitive landscape.

IBC 2024 is expected to highlight solutions targeting critical areas such as dynamic ad insertion, Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) and AI-driven personalization. Vendors aim to demonstrate technologies that can help broadcasters and content providers navigate the complex balance between viewer expectations, operational efficiency, and profitability.

Economic pressures and viewer expectations

The streaming industry is at a crossroads, balancing economic realities with ever-increasing viewer demands.

“The media and entertainment industry has been under considerable pressure over the past year or so. We have witnessed widespread economic uncertainty on a global scale, which has seen video services suffering from consumer spending cuts,” said Martin Sebelius, CEO of Accedo, on the current industry landscape.

Despite these financial constraints, viewer expectations remain high.

“Viewers still expect an excellent and personalized experience,” Sebelius noted. This demand for quality comes alongside “an ever-growing number of devices and platforms, navigating increasingly challenging content rights, and catering to regional and cultural differences.”

Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the need for efficiency.

“To thrive in this fiercely competitive industry, content and service providers are looking to enhance the user experience while boosting operational efficiency. In short, they need to do more with less,” said Beaudouin.

The complexity of the streaming ecosystem presents significant challenges for providers and Sebelius predicts that IBC 2024 will highlight solutions aimed at streamlining operations.

“At IBC, I believe we will see video service providers looking for ways to reduce complexity, increase operational efficiency and align technology choices with business objectives, while enabling a tighter focus on core business activities such as content acquisition, monetization strategies, and distribution.”

Streaming optimization and AI

Live streaming technology, particularly for sports content, is expected to be another focus of vendors at IBC 2024.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin, emphasized the importance of reliable live streaming solutions: “For any live content, but especially high-profile sports, it is crucial to ensure a high quality and seamless experience for all viewers, even when the audience is huge and global. At Bitmovin, we will be showcasing huge advancements to our live encoder, as well as a new feature called Multiview that provides a more compelling experience for audiences by enabling them to watch multiple streams simultaneously, particularly interesting for live sporting events with action happening at the same time.”

“We expect discussions around AI and how it can help drive better engagement and cost efficiencies in areas like Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) to improve ad targeting and increase profits,” said Beaudouin.

Mike Szumlinski, Backlight’s chief product officer, echoed AI’s importance in streaming services.

“AI-driven personalization tools and data analytics will play a crucial role in understanding viewer preferences and delivering customized content,” said Szumlinski. “Broadcasters also need high-quality, reliable solutions to meet the growing demand for live streaming and real-time content, and to ensure seamless distribution across a variety of devices and platforms, from traditional TV to mobile and OTT services.”

Environmental considerations and future outlook

As the streaming industry matures, environmental concerns could also be a key consideration… or a key marketing tactic.

“We are also seeing a growing industry drive to reduce the environmental footprint from streaming,” said Sebelius, noting a sustainability focus will likely influence technology development and deployment strategies in the coming years. However, this will unlikely be a top-of-mind issue for broadcasters outside Europe.

Looking beyond IBC 2024, the streaming industry faces a period of significant transformation.

The rise of FAST services, ongoing consolidation among major players, and the integration of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning are poised to reshape content creation, delivery and monetization strategies.

Industry experts predict that the next 12-18 months will be crucial for streaming platforms as they adapt to these changes. Success will likely hinge on providers’ ability to optimize costs, enhance user experiences, and develop innovative revenue models in an increasingly crowded market.

As IBC 2024 approaches, the event promises to offer valuable insights into how technology vendors and content providers address these challenges, potentially setting the course for the streaming industry’s future direction.