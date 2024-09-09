Moments Lab brings AI-powered content discovery to Adobe Premiere Pro

Leading AI and video search company Moments Lab (formerly Newsbridge) is pleased to announce its plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro, the industry leading editor, which provides users with direct access to their Cloud Media Hub within the Premiere Pro interface. Editors can now quickly access, discover, and clip the best moments identified by AI in their recent or archived footage without needing to switch screens or download and re-upload files.

The Moments Lab Adobe Premiere Pro Plugin provides a complete sync between Premiere Pro’s project panel bin and Moments Lab, and brings the most-awarded multimodal AI for video search, MXT-1.5, to Adobe users. With MXT-1.5, editors can access AI-generated editorial information about their videos, including summaries, breakdowns of key sequences, and the most compelling quotes, in order to quickly grasp video content without needing to watch it in its entirety.

“Editors lose valuable time when they need to switch between interfaces to source the clips they need to build a rough cut,” said Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO of Moments Lab. “The Moments Lab Adobe Premiere Pro plugin gives editorial and creative teams a 360-degree view of their content in the Cloud Media hub and all the story possibilities, without leaving Premiere or needing to watch the footage in full.”

Petitpont continued: “With this panel, Adobe users will be empowered to seamlessly take compelling clips from Moments Lab to the project panel bin and to their timeline in less than five minutes — and this is just the beginning. We’re working on a groundbreaking new creative experience that will enable content producers to build a rough cut even faster.”

Moments Lab will showcase its plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro along with its award-winning multimodal AI and cloud-based products at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-16 in Hall 5, stand 5.H60.