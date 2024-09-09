Techex natively integrates Zixi SDVP

Zixi, the industry leader in enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced its partnership and integration with Techex’s TX Edge software gateway to provide secure transport, protection, and monitoring for broadcast content between facilities, to and from the cloud, and between other software transformation processes.

Techex’s TX Edge is an advanced transport gateway solution providing secure transport, protection and monitoring for live video. Crafted in-house by Techex’s experienced development team in response to the needs of the most demanding clients including major broadcasters and telecommunication companies, it offers a comprehensive array of protocol options for both content ingest and egress, along with numerous possibilities for traffic manipulation within the IP domain. Engineered with security as a paramount concern, TX Edge establishes crucial ‘trust boundary’ isolation between networks, while safeguarding against traffic over-rates through advanced traffic policing mechanisms.

Techex’s collaboration with Zixi enables advanced encoding and delivery of content with ultra-low latency across any IP network, including unmanaged Internet connections. This makes it imperative for critical applications like esports, live news coverage, and high-profile entertainment events. Using TX Edge to leverage the Zixi protocol ensures dependable and error-free live content delivery over any IP network, with the added advantage of up to 50% packet loss recovery. TX Edge includes comprehensive monitoring enabling content providers to seamlessly transfer content to the cloud or transmit it back to a central location for production purposes with full observability.

The integration of Zixi into Techex’s platform allows content creators and distributors to leverage Zixi’s industry-leading video-over-IP technology, which has been proven over 15+ years and trusted by over 1400 media customers in more than 100 countries. Zixi offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

“We are excited to have integrated Zixi to deliver broadcast-quality content with ultra-low latency,” said Scott Kewley, Techex CEO. “TX Edge is a powerful software gateway, and this integration gives our customers the ability to extend their reach into a global delivery platform.”

“The Zixi Enabled Network continues to expand, and with Techex’s integration we are providing our customers more choices and access to advanced technology partners,” said John Wastcoat, SVP BD and Marketing at Zixi. “With Techex’s integration, they can benefit from frictionless integration, providing access to new possibilities for growth, innovation, and enhanced video streaming experiences.”