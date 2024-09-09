Zero Density bring creativity and unmatched efficiency to real-time motion graphics

Zero Density, the global leader in integrated virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, is set to showcase Lino’s new features at IBC 2024. Announced in April 2024 as Zero Density’s new real-time motion graphics platform, Lino is the Unreal Motion Design-based platform that enables a comprehensive graphics ecosystem.

Lino enhances creativity, boosts operational efficiency, and ensures consistently high-quality graphics across all broadcast production motion graphics needs. Lino completes the Zero Density ecosystem, becoming an integral part of a streamlined workflow. This ecosystem enables the creation and management of all graphics within Unreal Engine, supporting designs for both virtual production and real-time motion graphics. Additionally, Reality Hub can control these graphics and integrate them seamlessly with newsroom, automation, and data providers.

Easier content creation

With Lino, all production assets can be created in Unreal to be used in video wall content, on-air graphics or pre-production motion graphics and virtual production graphics. This innovative approach not only enhances rendering and compositing quality but also significantly cuts down implementation and production costs and redundancy. The easy-to-understand and intuitive Motion Design interface lowers the entry barrier for everyone, making the creation of everything from simple lower thirds to full 3D titles easier within a single, cohesive platform.

Simplified live operations

When used with Reality Hub, the central control system for all Zero Density’s graphics solutions, Lino simplifies the live operations even further. The Channel Management Feature in Reality Hub allows users to add, remove, and assign channels to the Full Screen or Key and Fill graphics pages in a rundown. Channels can be composited with any Live feed or other channels with different graphics, allowing broadcasters to layer multiple graphics on top of each other dynamically. Reality Hub also includes a Motion Design Playout module with features for managing on-air graphics, including Take-In, Take-Out, Continue, Next, and Clear operations. Users can view thumbnails, rearrange rundown items via drag-and-drop, and customize template properties.

Key features of Lino include:

No-Code Customization: Build complex graphics logic without coding, making advanced graphics accessible to all skill levels.

Broadcast-Ready Features: Utilize the embedded Transition Logic system for live-updated broadcast graphics with minimal rigging.

Seamless Integration: Control both Reality and Lino with Reality Hub to enhance efficiency through a single operating interface and integration with NRCS and automation systems.

Versatile Output: Create on-air graphics, real-time motion graphics, and video wall graphics effortlessly, with support for multiple key/fill channels and custom resolutions.

Flexible Asset Management: Streamline the process of sharing and synchronizing assets within a project, ensuring consistency across all outputs.

Web-Based Accessibility: Manage rundowns, playouts, and stream preview channels via a web browser for maximum flexibility.

Ultimate performance for real-time motion graphics

The EVO II for Lino is Zero Density’s render engine crafted for ultimate performance in real-time motion graphics rendering. EVO II ensures that Lino can handle the most demanding broadcast environments with ease using best-in-class components like the GeForce RTX 4090, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU, hot-swappable 900 Watt power supply and thermal-efficient layout.

Accessibility

Lino will be available in open beta after IBC 2024 with selected brands and professionals.

Visit the Zero Density’s Booth 7B.01 at IBC 2024.

