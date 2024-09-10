Mo-Sys Engineering welcomes seed investment from LG to propel next-generation virtual production technologies

Mo-Sys Engineering, a leader in virtual production and image robotics, is excited to announce a strategic seed investment from LG Electronics. LG has acquired a non-controlling minority stake in Mo-Sys, underscoring its commitment to the future of virtual production.



LG’s investment will primarily support Mo-Sys’s research and development initiatives, aimed at advancing the next generation of virtual production technology. This collaboration highlights LG’s recognition of Mo-Sys’s holistic approach to virtual production, which includes not only developing cutting-edge tools and technologies but also offering an academy and pioneering more efficient filming workflows.



Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, commented, “We are delighted to have LG’s support as we continue to innovate in the field of next-generation virtual production technology. Their investment will enable us to enhance our R&D efforts, drive sustainability, and create more efficient production solutions.”



“We’re excited by this new partnership, and by the unique value we’ll be able to deliver to customers through combining LG’s mastery of display technology with Mo-Sys’s expertise in virtual production solutions,” said Paik Ki-mun, Senior Vice President and Head of the Information Display Business Unit of LG Business Solutions Company.



Mo-Sys has garnered several innovation awards for its sustainable practices, enabling filming with less travel and reduced environmental impact. The company’s upcoming move into London’s Plumstead PowerStation will transform the site into a premier virtual production hub, where filmmakers can collaborate with researchers to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.



This partnership not only aims to revolutionize virtual production technology but also supports environmental sustainability, reflecting both companies’ dedication to a greener future for the film and broadcasting industries.

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)