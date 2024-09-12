Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News‘ executive director of elections and surveys, appeared during CBS News‘ coverage of the Sept. 10, 2024, debate produced by CBS News to examine the possible paths to victory. The network opted to use its new virtual studio setup to create a virtual production environment to showcase giant maps and graphics. Much of the environment included virtual structural elements along with floating maps and other elements that Salvanto interacted with during his hit. The studio is powered by Zero Density and Unreal Engine and is also used for the whip around newscast “CBS News 24/7.”