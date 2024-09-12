Ross Video introduces Carbonite Ultra Solo

Ross Video, a global leader in video production technology, announced the launch of Carbonite Ultra Solo, a compact UHD production switcher that is designed to deliver professional switching in a cost-effective package, enabling smaller operators to create compelling, eye-catching content.

Carbonite Ultra Solo offers exceptional production capabilities in a compact, affordable footprint, making it an ideal choice for HD/UHD flypacks, space-constrained production facilities, or mobile units. It brings all of the performance and ease of use of the leading Carbonite mid-sized production switcher to the small switcher market, enabling even modest-size facilities to benefit from the professional production capabilities.

Carbonite Ultra Solo is available in two versions: an all-in-one system that incorporates the frame and control surface electronics in a simple compact unit; and a 1RU frame that can be controlled by separate hardware or a software-based control panel.

Key features of Carbonite Ultra Solo include:

Multi-Format Operations: Carbonite Ultra Solo is designed to meet a facility’s current and future needs by fully supporting HD and UHD operations. Input, output, ME, and MiniME count are identical regardless of the switcher format, making Carbonite Ultra Solo a worry-free platform for growing productions.

Flexible ME Resources: Carbonite Ultra Solo’s powerful ME bank and two independent MiniMEs (for added transition and layering capacity) allow even complex effects to be managed easily and confidently. The full ME provides six keyers, while the MiniMEs, with two independent keyers each, are the perfect tools for feeding on-set monitors or IMAG displays.

RAVE Audio Mixer: Carbonite Ultra Solo includes an internal Rave audio mixer, delivering a professional toolset for audio processing, mixing, and routing.

Production Sequencer: This simple but powerful tool assists operators with repeatable elements within live production. In addition to Memory or Custom Control macro operations, the Sequencer allows operators to link a series of tasks, events or device controls together for reliable and repeatable playback.

Multiple Control Points: Carbonite Ultra Solo is fully compatible with the TouchDriveTM line of physical Control Panels that put most switcher operational parameters at the operator’s fingertips. In addition, DashBoard extends the configuration and control of Carbonite Ultra Solo to any network-connected computer, making remote system monitoring or multi-user operations simple.

USB Webcam: Carbonite Ultra Solo is the first Ross production switcher to incorporate a webcam output for conferencing or live streaming applications. This provides a means to easily integrate a user-selected switcher output with third-party streaming applications.

“We are excited to launch Carbonite Ultra Solo, and to now be able to offer facilities of all sizes and budgets a production switcher that gives them the ability to create professional, compelling content,” said Nigel Spratling, Vice President, Production Switchers & Servers, Ross Video. “As with all Ross products, Carbonite Ultra Solo is manufactured in our own facility, and is rigorously tested to provide robust, trouble-free performance so that it is show-ready when you need it to be.”

The Carbonite series from Ross includes advanced production switchers designed for versatility and power. Ultrix Carbonite is a hyperconverged production switcher for seamless multi-format production, with powerful routing, audio processing, and multiviewer capabilities. Carbonite Ultra 60 is a new modular production switcher supporting up to 60 inputs and 25 outputs in HD or UHD, ideal for productions requiring extensive connectivity and processing power. All Carbonite production switchers are compatible with the full lineup of TouchDrive control panels. Along with Carbonite Ultra Solo, these models cater to a wide range of production needs, from small studios to large-scale broadcasts.

For more information and to see Carbonite Ultra Solo in action, visit Ross Video at stand 8.B91 at IBC2024, taking place September 13-16 in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Advertisement