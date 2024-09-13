Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has been promoting its 2024 election coverage with a promo that showcases its anchors interacting with viewers. Created in partnership with Charlie Mawer and team at Red Bee Creative. “As the U.S. election gathers pace, our long-standing clients at Telemundo asked us to develop a campaign that would highlight their news team’s long-established impartiality and put clear, blue water between Telemundo and the competition. We wrote a spot that highlights the connection that Telemundo’s new anchors have with the U.S. Latino communities they serve. The spot ends with the powerful sign-off: ‘We only take one side. Yours.’,” noted Mawer in a LinkedIn post. The spot also features Telemundo’s “Decisión 2024,” the Spanish-language version of the election branding it shares with NBC and MSNBC.