CBS retitles ‘Gates’ soap, announces first round of casting

CBS has firmed up key casting decisions and a reworked title for its upcoming daytime soap opera.

Tamara Tunie, Daphne Duplaix and Karla Mosley have also signed on to play key members of the Dupree family, residents n upscale gated community in “Beyond the Gates.”

Originally announced as simply “The Gates,” the series will be the first Black daytime soap to premiere since 1999.

The story will follow multiple generations of the Dupree family, with Tunie as the matriarch.

“Beyond the Gates” will begin production out of Atlanta, Georgia, later in the fall of 2024. It has previously been slated for a winter 2025 debut.

“Beyond the Gates” is a production of CBS Studios and NAACP Venture in partnership[ with P&G Studios. Sheila Ducksworth serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

Earlier reports suggested the new soap could replace “The Talk” on the afternoon schedule, though the soap’s runtime was initially set at 30 minutes, while “The Talk” ending in December 2024 will leave a 60-minute block open.

CBS has yet to confirm its plans for the schedule.

