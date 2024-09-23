Imagine Communications integrates ad tech solutions with Salesforce Media Cloud

Imagine Communications, a leading provider of ad tech solutions for TV broadcast, announced the integration of xG Linear with Salesforce Media Cloud, enabling customers to leverage expanded media solutions that will optimize linear revenue and accelerate the growth of total TV ad trading. xG Linear’s integration with Salesforce Media Cloud is now generally available for all Media Cloud customers via the Mulesoft Anypoint Exchange.

xG Linear is an enterprise-level advertising campaign management solution tailored to empower multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) navigating the evolving television advertising landscape. The modern, open platform is designed not only to increase the efficiency of existing linear TV operations, but also to support ad management of streaming TV channels (CTV and FAST), including integrations with converged media ad sales and ad insertion solutions.

Customers can also integrate Salesforce Media Cloud with other products in Imagine’s global ad tech solution portfolio, including its Landmark Sales ad management platform, which media companies use to manage cross-platform ad campaigns and maximize revenue for linear, on-demand, CTV and FAST audiences. Similarly, customers can connect Media Cloud with Imagine’s audience-based ad placement engine and yield optimizer for linear TV, GamePlan. Built on open APIs, Imagine’s GamePlan uses tried-and-tested algorithms to help broadcasters and MVPDs sell their linear TV inventory on an audience and impression basis, similar to digital — automatically converting audience-based orders to dynamically placed spots, but without having to rip and replace legacy traffic systems.

“We are proud to collaborate with Salesforce to provide our mutual customers with expanded media solutions that help them better navigate the converged future of TV advertising,” said Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech, Imagine Communications. “As the media industry continues to evolve, the combined strengths of Imagine and Salesforce Media Cloud will empower broadcasters and TV operators to maximize profitability in their core linear business through optimization and blend the advertising models of TV and digital to create a new, optimized ad model for CTV.”

“We understand the unique challenges that the media industry faces when it comes to managing advertising sales across both digital and traditional models,” said Christopher Dean, SVP and GM for Communications, Media & Entertainment at Salesforce. “By combining the power of Salesforce’s trusted CRM and data with Imagine’s proven ad tech innovation and expertise, we’re giving broadcasters and TV operators a comprehensive platform to help their teams manage converged advertising sales in one place.”