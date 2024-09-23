NBCU, Bay Area public media partner to host Congressional debate

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Bay Area, KNTV, Telemundo 48, KSTS, and KQED will host a live, one-hour debate between former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and State Assemblymember Evan Low on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at 7 p.m. local time.

The debate will originate from the NBC Bay Area-Telemundo 48 studios in San Jose and will air across the stations’ over-the-air and digital platforms. Liccardo and Low are both running for California’s 16th Congressional District seat.

The debate will be presented commercial-free in English on NBC Bay Area and broadcast live on KQED 88.5 FM. A Spanish translation will air on Telemundo 48 the following day, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m.

In addition to being broadcast, the live debate will stream on NBCBayArea.com, Telemundo48.com, KQED Live’s YouTube channel, the NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 mobile apps, and on NBC Bay Area News, the stations’ free streaming service, available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, and Google TV.

Moderating the debate will be NBC Bay Area news anchor Raj Mathai, Telemundo 48 news anchor Dayanna Monroy, and Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government correspondent. The moderators will guide a discussion on a range of critical issues affecting California’s diverse communities.