Pebble announces support for Nvidia Holoscan for Media to drive flexible, cost-effective and sustainable media architectures

Pebble, an automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, showcased support for Nvidia Holoscan for Media with its PRIMA platform at IBC 2024. The PRIMA platform works seamlessly with Holoscan for Media, and teams from both companies will be on hand at IBC to discuss the potential of the integrated technologies.

PRIMA – the Platform for Real-time Integrated Media Applications – supports a range of applications that help address the real needs of modern media and broadcast organisations. Its underlying Kubernetes and Linux architecture makes for simple implementation on standard hardware on-premises, in the cloud or as a multi-site hybrid deployment. PRIMA is built for flexible deployment, security, ready scalability and centralised management.

Nvidia Holoscan for Media is a software-defined, AI-enabled platform that allows live video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI. This open-source platform is built on industry-wide standards and APIs, including SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS, RIST, SRT and NDI.

The PRIMA platform with Holoscan for Media helps address the challenges of developing integrated environments as the industry moves towards software-centric technology and IP connectivity. Together, the technologies offer potential for large-scale, sophisticated and integrated systems built around open standards and seamless interworking.

Pebble, in collaboration with Nvidia, will support a set of applications around playout, workflow, and IP management and control. PRIMA applications add to Pebble’s range of market-leading playout solutions, and developing them within the open Holoscan for Media environment provides great scope for implementation and continuing evolution.

“The promise of IP-connected, software-defined media architectures is around extremely efficient workflows, high levels of automation, and ready scalability through the cloud,” said Daniel Robinson, head of product at Pebble. “By integrating PRIMA with Holoscan for Media, we can now deliver those highly efficient, high-performance media environments on shared compute platforms, helping drive down costs and achieve greater sustainability.”

Guillaume Polaillon, product line manager for live media solutions at Nvidia, added, “Working with Pebble, we can provide repurposable, and scalable systems for companies with live media pipelines to help them meet their creative and operational demands, while reducing infrastructure footprint.”

