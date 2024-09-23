Streaming now the first choice for viewers, Hub research notes

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming services have surpassed live television as the “first place” viewers turn to when watching TV, according to a new report from Hub Entertainment Research.

The study, “Decoding the Default,” highlights significant shifts in viewing habits as major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Max, become the go-to sources for entertainment.

While live television, anchored by news and sports, remains a solid choice for many, the study indicates that 46% of viewers now turn first to SVOD services, compared to 38% who default to live TV. This is the first time in five years of tracking that streaming services have outpaced live TV as the primary choice.

Netflix leads among SVOD services, with 26% of viewers naming it as their default choice. This figure matches the 26% who say they still rely on traditional cable TV as their first source. Despite the ongoing narrative of cable’s decline, live TV retains a core audience, particularly for its ability to provide live sports and news.

Viewers’ content preferences strongly influence their platform loyalty.

The Hub report found that 42% of those who default to SVOD services cite their favorite shows as the primary reason for their choice. For live TV viewers, the draw is live programming—particularly sports and news. Meanwhile, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services attract users with their wide variety of content.

As sports programming increasingly migrates to streaming platforms, traditional cable faces new challenges. The ongoing availability issues for some sports content, like the recent hold-up with Venu Sports, has led many viewers to juggle both cable and streaming options in search of comprehensive coverage.

The Hub research also suggests that loyalty to streaming platforms is generally stronger than to traditional cable.

Advertisement

When asked about canceling services, live TV users are more likely to drop their service (24%) compared to default SVOD users, where drop rates range from just 3% to 13%.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,600 U.S. consumers conducted in August 2024. The respondents, aged 16-74, all had broadband access and watched at least one hour of TV per week. The report is part of Hub’s “Hub Reports” series, which explores trends in consumer behavior and entertainment consumption.