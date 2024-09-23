‘The View’ goes ‘SoHo Vogue’ with move to Hudson Square

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” launched its latest season with a fresh visual identity and a new broadcast home in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood.

The show’s updated look, created by a long-time design partner of ABC’s, Vivid Zero, aims to reflect the program’s move to the network’s new state-of-the-art facility with a sophisticated color palette.

Led by co-founder and chief creative officer Michael Vamosy, the Vivid Zero team developed a sophisticated visual identity dubbed “Soho Vogue,” which blends urban chic with a touch of masculinity. The new package features a refined color palette of deep green and brass tones that reflect the show’s fresh surroundings and set it apart from other daytime programming.

“We wanted to capture the essence of the show’s new location,” Vamosy explained. “The graphics package has this grandeur, almost a masculine edge, while still maintaining a fashion-forward feel.”

Sarah de la O, the show’s director, noted that the upcoming election influenced the design process.

Unlike some long-running programs that maintain the same look for years, “The View” typically refreshes its graphics package each season.

“We want the wow factor when we come out for the season,” de la O said, noting the show’s commitment to stay timely. “We wanted to do something a little bit more sophisticated, something that involved the ladies possibly wearing suits, feeling a little bit more election-ready.”

The new open seamlessly blends still photography and video footage of the hosts, enhanced by subtle animations that add depth and movement. Editorial-style portraits reminiscent of high-end fashion magazines are at the heart of the new show open, serving as the foundation for the graphics package.

“We removed the talent from the background and added a little parallax. We worked that subtlety,” Vamosy said. “The light has a little particulate in it, which has a little golden edge that we’re bringing into it. We’re working those photos. We’re spending that time to really bring it together, to add a little bit more depth to the photo, to make that ease into it, the motion, the movement.”

De la O emphasized the project’s collaborative nature, particularly with the scenic designer and photography department. “Michele Mustacchio leads our photography team, translating our vision into reality and even helping to construct the sets we envision,” she noted.

The design team had to create a cohesive look while showcasing the individuality of the show’s multiple hosts. Vamosy emphasized the editorial approach taken in the graphics package.

“We really wanted to kind of embrace classic New York with that serif… Kind of New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair,” Vamosy said. Ambroise Std by Typofonderie was used as the primary typeface in the open, with Poppins as an accent.

The design team also paid special attention to the transition from the open to the live show, ensuring a smooth journey for viewers.

“We’re not just about making sure we take care of our 30 seconds. We want to make sure it starts and goes into the show,” Vamosy said. “There’s no jarring moment when you cut to the camera and you’re seeing what’s on the big monitor.”

This seamless integration extends to the show’s new set, which heavily incorporates LED display technology. Nearly every surface of the set inside Studio B, including architectural elements, is created from an LED screen capable of displaying graphics.

“Everything is basically run by graphics. Everything that you’re looking at is a monitor, everything,” de la O said.

This technological upgrade allows for greater flexibility in the show’s visual presentation, with the potential for rapid changes to the set’s appearance to match different themes or topics.

The move to Hudson Square marks a significant investment by ABC in “The View” and other network programming. The new facility is expected to eventually house all of ABC’s New York-based shows, fostering a collaborative environment among different productions.

“It’s going to be this amazing place where all these shows are happening all at once. And the energy will be fantastic,” de la O said.

Craig Viechec, associate director of “The View,” highlighted the importance of the new location.

“The neighborhood we work in is much cooler. … It feels very New York. And I think that the [show] open represents that,” Viechec said.

The new facility has presented some initial challenges as the production team adapts to new equipment and workflows. However, de la O and Viechec expressed excitement about the potential for future innovations.

“We’ve got new equipment. We’ve got things that we have never had before at ABC,” de la O said. “It’s been an amazing process.”

Viechec added, “It feels like a whole new world … everybody’s getting their bearings and there’s a learning curve, but it’s exciting.”

The show’s theme music was also updated for the new season, written by Oscar-nominated lyricist Diane Warren and performed by pop star Leona Lewis. The song, titled “New Version,” reflects the “new version” of the show.

De la O noted each season’s theme music is carefully chosen to represent the show and its hosts while conveying a specific message.