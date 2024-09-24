Dante’s Will Waters on expanding ecosystem, embracing cloud and IP

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The recent IBC 2024 in Amsterdam highlighted the broadcast industry’s continued shift towards IP and cloud production workflows. Audinate, developer of the Dante audio-over-IP protocol, showcased its expanding ecosystem supporting this transition.

The company’s presence at IBC underscored key industry trends: the convergence of broadcast and IT technologies, the growing adoption of cloud-based production tools and the need for seamless integration between on-premises and cloud environments.

In an interview with NewscastStudio, Will Waters, principal product manager at Audinate, emphasized the company’s focus on enabling broadcasters to leverage existing Dante infrastructure as they transition to hybrid and cloud-based workflows.

“We’re continuing to push forward on the IP space and working on that cohesive ecosystem,” Waters said. “We want to make sure that people aren’t scared of software. What’s interesting is that we have a broadcast that is very, very good at telling stories and delivering interesting things to consumers. Where we need to change and continue to innovate is how we utilize modern technologies to do that.”

One update highlighted at IBC was the expansion of Audinate’s partner ecosystem for cloud-based production. New integrations from Calrec, LAMA, Lawo, Gallery Sienna and Telos Alliance joined previously announced partners in supporting native Dante audio transmission using Audinate’s SDK for Dante Connect.

This growing ecosystem reflects the industry’s demand for tools that bridge the gap between traditional broadcast infrastructure and cloud-based production environments. Waters noted that many broadcasters face pressure to generate more content while improving cost efficiency, driving the need for flexible, scalable solutions.

“The only way we can do that and provide that, or broadcasters can provide that, is by taking advantage of economy of scale that pro AV provides to deliver more content to more places,” Waters noted.

Adopting the cloud

The expansion into cloud-based workflows also highlights the blurring lines between traditional broadcast and corporate production. Waters observed that some corporate studios now rival or surpass tier-one broadcasters in terms of equipment and capabilities. This convergence is pushing the industry towards more flexible, IP-based solutions that can adapt to various production environments and needs.

“Everyone is a broadcaster,” Waters noted, reflecting on the changing landscape. “So a lot of the corporate studios I’m in, frankly, have better setups, better control rooms, better rack rooms than tier one broadcasters.”

The drive towards cloud adoption in broadcast is not solely about technology or cost savings. Waters highlighted a less obvious but significant factor: the physical constraints of traditional broadcast facilities.

“I think that might be a bigger driver than people are realizing,” Waters said. “Like, if you don’t have to architect and physically pull power to a room and have your studio a certain distance from your SDI core, that actually creates a completely different way of being able to deliver content and stories.”

This shift to cloud-based infrastructure allows broadcasters to rethink their entire production workflow, freeing them from the limitations of physical spaces and enabling more flexible, distributed production models.

Waters noted that some broadcasters are even considering cloud solutions due to the challenges of finding suitable physical space for expanding their operations.

Ethernet as the driver

Another trend evident at IBC was the growing importance of video-over-IP solutions. Waters emphasized that while Dante is primarily known for audio in broadcast applications, the company aims to provide cohesive management as facilities incorporate more video.

The increasing complexity of IP-based production environments is driving demand for more sophisticated management tools. Audinate’s recently launched Dante Director, a cloud-based solution for centralized management across subnets, addresses this need. It brings IT-focused capabilities like user roles and remote troubleshooting to broadcast workflows, further illustrating the convergence of broadcast and IT technologies.

The need for interoperability and standardization remains a key concern.

Waters contrasted Dante’s approach with competing protocols, emphasizing the importance of scalability and ease of management in large-scale deployments.

“NDI is fantastic on the small scale and doing things fast and moving things through in the software production,” Waters said. “If you need to update 80 cameras, though, that’s at least a day for a person to go around to individual cameras. In the Dante world, we are looking to be able to push that and keep that like a single administrative view where you can handle at scale.”

The trends highlighted at IBC 2024 point to a future where broadcast production becomes increasingly software-defined.

“The real standard is Ethernet. And the more we can get people to be comfortable and utilize the IP protocols, it’s better for all of us,” said Waters.

